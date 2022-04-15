ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The Best Crystals Every Libra Should Have In Their Home

By Lucy Clark
House Digest
House Digest
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6bzV_0fA6vWW200

If you were born between September 23 and October 22, you were born under a Libra sun, per Allure . Libra is a member of the air signs of the zodiac , along with Aquarius and Gemini. Those with this sign tend to be quite breezy and easy-going in terms of their approach to life, while still being incredibly perceptive and intelligent, explains Cosmopolitan . Libra is also a cardinal sign, along with Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn, which explains why Libras hold innate leadership skills, per LiveAbout .

Libra is not as aggressively take-charge as its air and cardinal counterparts, though. It is represented by the scales, and as such, is all about balance and harmony. Libra is a fierce defender of fairness and equality. On the flip side, Libras often have a tendency to be incredibly indecisive. They are also ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, love, and intelligence, which makes them incredibly passionate people to be in a relationship with, whether romantic or platonic. Unfortunately, they also have people-pleasing tendencies that work against their best interests. Lastly, Libras have a uniquely attuned eye for interior design, art, and fashion, and may find themselves struggling when their surrounding environment is not to their liking.

Although incredibly emotional, intelligent, and romantic individuals, the passions of a Libra can easily carry them away, creating decision paralysis, anxiety, and more. Crystals can be a great tool to help calm, center, and refocus Libras.

Ametrine For Balance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOI1G_0fA6vWW200

One crystal recommended for those born under the Libra sun is ametrine, advises Cosmic Cuts . Ametrine is a type of purple quartz, not to be confused with amethyst. Whereas amethyst has a more uniform lavender color, ametrine has a vivid purple hue with orange streaking throughout -- a combination of amethyst and citrine, as per Healing Crystals for You .

Libras are all about balance, making ametrine a fantastic crystal for them. The presence of the amethyst and citrine balances out masculine and feminine energies while working to regulate relationship dynamics, explains Healing With Crystals . Additionally, ametrine can clear out energy blocks and provide its user with a sense of calm and clarity, which can help Libras when it comes to making decisions. It has also been found to decrease anxiety and stress.

Lastly, the tendency for Libras to go with the flow can sometimes backfire. Especially when coupled with their people-pleasing behavior, Libras can lose themselves in an effort to keep the peace. Ametrine helps its wearer focus on their own wants and desires.

Tourmaline Quartz For Releasing Grudges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMCLL_0fA6vWW200

Another quartz that Libras can benefit from is tourmalinated, or tourmaline, quartz. Tourmalinated quartz is an opaque, cloudy white crystal with black stripes of tourmaline throughout -- another combined crystal perfect for balance.

Ancient Element Creations recommends this crystal for Libras for a few reasons. Libras have a tendency to hold a pretty serious grudge, their dedication to fairness and justice often outweighing their airy spirit. Tourmalinated quartz helps release negative energy and turn it into positive energy, which can aid Libras in letting go of any grudges and tension they're holding onto.

It is also a very powerful grounding crystal, which is perfect for any air sign, but particularly for the idyllic Libra, who tends to get lost in their daydreams and imagination. Energy Muse says the best way to ground with tourmalinated quartz is to take it with you on a nature walk or a walking meditation.

Tiger's Eye For Self-Confidence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000KNB_0fA6vWW200

Next up is tiger's eye, a crystal named for its dark brown base color with amber striping that resembles the eyes of the wildcat. Its usage dates back to Ancient Egypt where it was believed to provide protection, according to Tiny Rituals . One thing tiger's eye does for any user is instill a sense of confidence and self-worth while grounding and centering them in the face of chaos, whether external or internal. This is just one reason why it's an excellent crystal for Libras, who often doubt their decision-making capabilities. It also works to calm any inner turmoil caused by overwhelming situations.

Libras are incredibly imaginative, too, which is one of their strong suits. This can also be detrimental, as they can have trouble pinning down a coherent thought or idea, often getting lost in their head. Divine Twist recommends tiger's eye for Libras in this predicament. The crystal can help them think through a situation more rationally and land on a viable plan.

Aquamarine For Reducing Judgment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08l7bg_0fA6vWW200

Aquamarine is a bright, ocean-blue gemstone popularly sourced from Brazil. It was originally believed to provide protection for sailors against mermaids and the unpredictable nature of the sea, explains Tiny Rituals . This is an ideal crystal for Libras for a few reasons. For starters, Libras are represented by the scales of justice. While this can be a great quality, it can also lead to them being a bit judgmental, points out Cosmic Cuts . Given aquamarine's ability to open minds and lighten up any rigid ways of thinking, it can help dispel these judgmental tendencies as well as dampen the Libra's more argumentative nature.

EraGem also recommends aquamarine for Libras because of its harmonious qualities. The crystal helps them achieve a sense of balance and self-reflection while keeping outward judgment contained. Aquamarine is often found in jewelry, making it easy to keep with you on a daily basis.

Moonstone For Protection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12l0lE_0fA6vWW200

Moonstone is an iridescent crystal that can be found in a variety of colors. It gets its name from its reflective luster, similar to that of the moon. Ancient Element Creations recommends moonstone for Libras, as they have an impulse to wander in pursuit of new experiences, especially in the realms of culture, art, and fashion. Moonstone is a great crystal for protection, not just spiritually, but physically. It also works wonders when it comes to increasing intuitive abilities, which can help Libras trust their gut and interrupt spiraling trains of thought when faced with decision paralysis.

Moonstone is particularly attuned to feminine energies, particularly in conjunction with the moon, says Conscious Items . Libra is a naturally feminine sign, ruled by the planet Venus. As such, emphasizing this feminine energy can help Libras feel more aligned with themselves and their ambitions. This crystal is also associated with ushering in new beginnings, whether creative, romantic, or related to a career.

Labradorite For Luck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQGHK_0fA6vWW200

Last, but by no means least, is labradorite. Labradorite is a dark crystal, often found in blue, gray, or green with rainbow-hued reflections. While it may appear iridescent, it has a totally unique reflective property called labradorescence, explains The Crystal Council . Instead of the light reflecting off the crystal, the color you see comes entirely from within the stone.

Sarah Scoop says labradorite is one of the luckiest stones a Libra can own. While many regard this stone as magical, it is particularly strong for those born under a Libra sun. It works with Libra energy to bring in good fortune as well as increase intuition, according to Ancient Element Creations . It also protects Libras from negative energy, both created and imposed. Another benefit is keeping the air sign from falling prey to delusions, which it is prone to. Lastly, labradorite can prevent Libras from being impulsive, such as when it comes to making capricious purchases.

Read this next: How To Decorate Your Bedroom According To Your Zodiac Sign

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Everything To Know About The Air Signs: Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius

Perhaps one thing that all air signs have in common is the confusing nature of their symbols. Libra is represented by scales, an instrument that measures weight — practically the opposite of air. Aquarius is represented by waves or by a person pouring water, a name and image that have many people mistaking Aquarius for a water sign. Gemini is represented by a pair of twin humans, which might have you thinking that all human signs are air signs, until you remember that Virgo belongs to Earth. If these contradictory images aren’t enough to clue you in that air signs are hard to pin down, it’s worth thinking through what defines an air sign — especially since they love playing with definitions.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Ready To Blast Off, Thanks To The Aries New Moon

There’s a reason you feel so intrigued by the moon. As it showers the night sky with its otherworldly glow, it leaves you feeling loved and nurtured by its cosmic vibration. In astrology, the moon is considered a planet (and one of the most significant planets at that). Ruling over your emotions and your subconscious instincts, the moon is connected to the deepest and most intrinsic part of you. And as a new moon marks the beginning of the 28-day lunar cycle, it encourages you to take your first steps into another journey. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 new moon in Aries — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — then you have every reason to believe the hype.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your April 2022 Horoscope Means You’re On The Verge Of A Brilliant Idea

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re returning to your home base and watering your roots with love! After all, your Capricorn April 2022 horoscope begins with a new moon in Aries on April 1, which will replenish your fourth house of home and family with the attention it needs. Go where your heart feels like it belongs. However, the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may find yourself feeling disconnected from that welcoming feeling. Remember—home is not necessarily a place, but a state of mind. Anywhere on Earth can feel like home if the vibes are...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

A very SF horoscope: Aries season promises fresh starts this spring

As the tulips bloom under the windmills, clocks spring forward, masks come down and vaccine cards get put away (kind of), it feels like there’s a fresh start brewing in the Bay Area. And the cosmos are throwing a fireworks show in agreement. Not only is Sunday the vernal equinox, marking the first day of spring, but it’s also an astrological new year and the beginning of Aries season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quartz Crystals#Crystal Healing#Interior Design#Cancer#Capricorn
StyleCaster

Your Weekend Love Horoscope Says To Put On Your Detective Hat

Click here to read the full article. We made it to Friday, team (!) and now we get to focus on our weekend love horoscope for April 8 to 10. But buckle up, because it’s going to get a bit dicey. On Saturday, the Cancer moon opposes Pluto. We can all be easily manipulated during this transit. We are far more likely to want to (and succeed at) pushing each other’s buttons. There’s a looming sense of hopelessness that magnifies whatever we’re insecure about, so don’t be surprised if you act unusually jealous or overly sensitive. The moon aspects Jupiter and...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, You’re Doing So Much Healing This Week

The vibes may feel off this week, and if you’re feeling distance from the things you love, it’s no wonder. This week begins with romantic Venus joining forces with stoic Saturn, which can change the temperature from “hot” to “cold”. Although you may feel like the spark is fading away, it’s also giving you a sobering outlook on your relationships and encouraging you to strengthen your sense of integrity. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 28, 2022 — Taurus, Libra, and Aquarius — remember, the only validation you can always rely on is the validation you give yourself.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

For These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Full Moon In Libra Won't Be A Dealbreaker

The full moon is the brightest moment of the lunar cycle, shining its celestial light on your deepest and darkest secrets. After all, the moon rules over your subconscious and your inner world, lingering over the parts of you that you only comfortable exploring at night, when no one else is watching. And when the moon is at its ripest and roundest state, it gets louder and feistier, activating your desire to shout the truth from the roof tops. However, not every full moon is bound to rock your world. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 full Pink Moon the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — it may not feel like the wild and chaotic experience it’s so famed for being.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

April Will Be A Blast From Start To Finish For These 3 Zodiac Signs

The month ahead will be marked by high highs and low lows, but April is all about embracing delayed gratification. Beginning with a powerful and motivating new moon in Aries on April 1, this month is pushing you to compete harder than ever. However, this new moon could bring up a few touchy subjects, revealing the way your ego may be standing in the way of your success. Don’t expect overnight improvements, because as Mars joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius on April 4, too much stagnancy could test your patience. Remember — great things take time, even if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the worst month of April 2022.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
Austonia

Taurus: April 20-May 20

This month could feel like squeezing through a birth canal into a new frontier for you, Taurus. Although the experience of this could be frightening and the new territory uncomfortable, your heart’s vision of beautiful possibility can safely pull you forward, into new ways of being as much as new external arrangements. It will be especially important to hold on tight until April 5, when your ruling planet, Venus, is well beyond the hot, constraining squeeze of Mars and Saturn and situated in Pisces, one of her favorite places.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your April 2022 Horoscope: Prepare For Relationship Shake-Ups

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re blasting toward success and moving at the speed of light. After all, your April 2022 horoscope begins with the sun in bold and unstoppable Aries. Harness your power and embrace your passion, naysayers be damned. Ready for a multifaceted month, astro babes? On April 1, a new moon in Aries will arrive late in the night, pushing you to follow your instincts and compete harder than ever. However, the sun will also be forming a conjunction with wounded Chiron, dredging up anxiety and self-doubt as you pursue your goals. Extend compassion...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect A Fresh Start In The Romance Department This Season

Spring is my favorite time of year for many reasons. For one, the sun will finally be hanging out in the sky for a bit longer, allowing everyone to feel like they have more time in the day (even though that’s not technically true). The weather is also starting to get warmer, and the world is starting to become colorful again after a long, gray winter. While there are certain zodiac signs that are filled with the energy to tackle their spring cleaning, there are a few signs that benefit from this season in other ways, particularly in the romance department. Valentine’s Day may be in the rearview, but spring 2022 will be the most romantic season for three zodiac signs, filling their relationships with a newfound excitement and vibrance.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Aries season: See what your horoscope says about you this month

Our Aries season (March 21-April 19) this year is truly one of the more hectic months of the year, with three prominent, multi-planet aspects unfolding. These are likely going to be both harsh and blissful, and it will take some wherewithal to stay on point within the haze and craze. Shortcuts: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, PiscesThe first major aspect is the Jupiter, Mercury and Neptune conjunction, especially strong the March 20-23, which is a perfect moment to have a conversation with the divine. Some perspective and attunement will really help, because from March...
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Aries: March 21-April 19

This month is your time to shine, but that doesn’t mean staying nice and neat. Really, this month will call you into brave, masterful action—hopefully you feel fully alive in your capacity and determination. If your internal experience is one of overwhelming stress, you might bring more beauty to your battle and reconnect to the ideals you’re defending. If it’s clearly time to dedicate yourself to a new quest, the start of the month will be a great time to get that picture clear. Thinking into the long-term with equal measures of hope and caution will be helpful.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your April Monthly Horoscope Predicts A Whirlwind Of Change

The fire of Aries season is raging this month and it’s got you sizzling with desire. Let go of your inhibitions and harness the power that’s burning inside you, because this cardinal fire sign does not hold back. Let go of the worry that you’re moving too fast, because Aries thrives when it feels unstoppable. Embrace your April 2022 monthly horoscope, because it wants you to take advantage of everything this cardinal fire sign has to offer.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your April 2022 Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Go After What You Want

Are you ready to rock? April 1 starts the month off with a bang, when the new moon in Aries lends a fresh start to our spring vibe. A few days later, on the fifth, lovelorn Venus swims into tender Pisces and heightens our romantic hearts. Talkative Mercury enters reserved Taurus on April 10, making us slow down on the chatter and simplify our minds. Lucky Jupiter and visionary Neptune connect in fluid Pisces for the first time since 1856, inspiring us to take a leap of faith and grow our dreams. Action planet Mars dives into Pisces on April 14, pushing us to chase out desires.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Next 7 Days Will Be So Energizing For These Zodiac Signs, Thanks To #AriesSZN

If you’re feeling energized and motivated this week, it’s no wonder. After all, the sun is now moving through bold, competitive, and risk-taking Aries, encouraging you to embrace your strongest instincts and go with your gut feelings. Famed for its impulsive nature, Aries has a tendency to act now and think later. Although this can lead to some hasty decision-making, there’s something to be said about the way courage and confidence convinces the world you know *exactly* what you’re doing. Take some of this confidence with you wherever you go, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 21, 2022 — Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

April New Moon: A Tarot Reading for Each Zodiac Sign

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and as the natural leader of the pack, the ram does not back down. Bold, outspoken and passionate, the electric Aries zodiac sign is known for its high-octane and ambitious nature as its ruled by Mars, the planet of energy, so you can expect that this Aries season will pull even the meekest out of their shell.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Suggests Wild Thoughts & New Moon Manifestations

Click here to read the full article. Things are finally heating up (!) and your weekly horoscope for March 28 to April 2 will help you capitalize on the energy.  A whopping three luminaries will be in the sign of the Ram: the sun, moon, and Mercury, along with the healing asteroid, Chiron. To begin, a new moon in—naturally—Aries finds us on Thursday. Whereas the full moon favors release, now is the time to rev up those manifestations. This is doubly true due to the dawn of the astrological new year. By the next Aries season, what do you hope to...
LIFESTYLE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy