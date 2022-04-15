The Best Crystals Every Libra Should Have In Their Home

If you were born between September 23 and October 22, you were born under a Libra sun, per Allure . Libra is a member of the air signs of the zodiac , along with Aquarius and Gemini. Those with this sign tend to be quite breezy and easy-going in terms of their approach to life, while still being incredibly perceptive and intelligent, explains Cosmopolitan . Libra is also a cardinal sign, along with Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn, which explains why Libras hold innate leadership skills, per LiveAbout .

Libra is not as aggressively take-charge as its air and cardinal counterparts, though. It is represented by the scales, and as such, is all about balance and harmony. Libra is a fierce defender of fairness and equality. On the flip side, Libras often have a tendency to be incredibly indecisive. They are also ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, love, and intelligence, which makes them incredibly passionate people to be in a relationship with, whether romantic or platonic. Unfortunately, they also have people-pleasing tendencies that work against their best interests. Lastly, Libras have a uniquely attuned eye for interior design, art, and fashion, and may find themselves struggling when their surrounding environment is not to their liking.

Although incredibly emotional, intelligent, and romantic individuals, the passions of a Libra can easily carry them away, creating decision paralysis, anxiety, and more. Crystals can be a great tool to help calm, center, and refocus Libras.

Ametrine For Balance

One crystal recommended for those born under the Libra sun is ametrine, advises Cosmic Cuts . Ametrine is a type of purple quartz, not to be confused with amethyst. Whereas amethyst has a more uniform lavender color, ametrine has a vivid purple hue with orange streaking throughout -- a combination of amethyst and citrine, as per Healing Crystals for You .

Libras are all about balance, making ametrine a fantastic crystal for them. The presence of the amethyst and citrine balances out masculine and feminine energies while working to regulate relationship dynamics, explains Healing With Crystals . Additionally, ametrine can clear out energy blocks and provide its user with a sense of calm and clarity, which can help Libras when it comes to making decisions. It has also been found to decrease anxiety and stress.

Lastly, the tendency for Libras to go with the flow can sometimes backfire. Especially when coupled with their people-pleasing behavior, Libras can lose themselves in an effort to keep the peace. Ametrine helps its wearer focus on their own wants and desires.

Tourmaline Quartz For Releasing Grudges

Another quartz that Libras can benefit from is tourmalinated, or tourmaline, quartz. Tourmalinated quartz is an opaque, cloudy white crystal with black stripes of tourmaline throughout -- another combined crystal perfect for balance.

Ancient Element Creations recommends this crystal for Libras for a few reasons. Libras have a tendency to hold a pretty serious grudge, their dedication to fairness and justice often outweighing their airy spirit. Tourmalinated quartz helps release negative energy and turn it into positive energy, which can aid Libras in letting go of any grudges and tension they're holding onto.

It is also a very powerful grounding crystal, which is perfect for any air sign, but particularly for the idyllic Libra, who tends to get lost in their daydreams and imagination. Energy Muse says the best way to ground with tourmalinated quartz is to take it with you on a nature walk or a walking meditation.

Tiger's Eye For Self-Confidence

Next up is tiger's eye, a crystal named for its dark brown base color with amber striping that resembles the eyes of the wildcat. Its usage dates back to Ancient Egypt where it was believed to provide protection, according to Tiny Rituals . One thing tiger's eye does for any user is instill a sense of confidence and self-worth while grounding and centering them in the face of chaos, whether external or internal. This is just one reason why it's an excellent crystal for Libras, who often doubt their decision-making capabilities. It also works to calm any inner turmoil caused by overwhelming situations.

Libras are incredibly imaginative, too, which is one of their strong suits. This can also be detrimental, as they can have trouble pinning down a coherent thought or idea, often getting lost in their head. Divine Twist recommends tiger's eye for Libras in this predicament. The crystal can help them think through a situation more rationally and land on a viable plan.

Aquamarine For Reducing Judgment

Aquamarine is a bright, ocean-blue gemstone popularly sourced from Brazil. It was originally believed to provide protection for sailors against mermaids and the unpredictable nature of the sea, explains Tiny Rituals . This is an ideal crystal for Libras for a few reasons. For starters, Libras are represented by the scales of justice. While this can be a great quality, it can also lead to them being a bit judgmental, points out Cosmic Cuts . Given aquamarine's ability to open minds and lighten up any rigid ways of thinking, it can help dispel these judgmental tendencies as well as dampen the Libra's more argumentative nature.

EraGem also recommends aquamarine for Libras because of its harmonious qualities. The crystal helps them achieve a sense of balance and self-reflection while keeping outward judgment contained. Aquamarine is often found in jewelry, making it easy to keep with you on a daily basis.

Moonstone For Protection

Moonstone is an iridescent crystal that can be found in a variety of colors. It gets its name from its reflective luster, similar to that of the moon. Ancient Element Creations recommends moonstone for Libras, as they have an impulse to wander in pursuit of new experiences, especially in the realms of culture, art, and fashion. Moonstone is a great crystal for protection, not just spiritually, but physically. It also works wonders when it comes to increasing intuitive abilities, which can help Libras trust their gut and interrupt spiraling trains of thought when faced with decision paralysis.

Moonstone is particularly attuned to feminine energies, particularly in conjunction with the moon, says Conscious Items . Libra is a naturally feminine sign, ruled by the planet Venus. As such, emphasizing this feminine energy can help Libras feel more aligned with themselves and their ambitions. This crystal is also associated with ushering in new beginnings, whether creative, romantic, or related to a career.

Labradorite For Luck

Last, but by no means least, is labradorite. Labradorite is a dark crystal, often found in blue, gray, or green with rainbow-hued reflections. While it may appear iridescent, it has a totally unique reflective property called labradorescence, explains The Crystal Council . Instead of the light reflecting off the crystal, the color you see comes entirely from within the stone.

Sarah Scoop says labradorite is one of the luckiest stones a Libra can own. While many regard this stone as magical, it is particularly strong for those born under a Libra sun. It works with Libra energy to bring in good fortune as well as increase intuition, according to Ancient Element Creations . It also protects Libras from negative energy, both created and imposed. Another benefit is keeping the air sign from falling prey to delusions, which it is prone to. Lastly, labradorite can prevent Libras from being impulsive, such as when it comes to making capricious purchases.

Read this next: How To Decorate Your Bedroom According To Your Zodiac Sign