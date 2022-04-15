Perry County Road Work – Route E

Work on a new bridge is underway over Spring Creek as part of a project to widen Gosling Road to four lanes between Creekside Forest Drive and Gatewood Reserve Lane. The project began as a joint effort between Montgomery County Precinct 3 and Harris County Precinct 4; however, due to redistricting, Gosling Road is now in Harris County Precinct 3, which will complete the project. The project will create two 12-foot lanes in each direction as well as the two additional lanes for a 1,817-foot bridge over Spring Creek. Northbound Gosling Road will be restriped at the intersection with Creekside Forest Drive for two lanes and a left-turn lane.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO