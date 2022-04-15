ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MO

Perry County Road Work – Route E

kzimksim.com
 3 days ago

Route E in Perry County will be closed as the City of Perryville installs a sewer...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nottingham MD

Improvement projects under way along Belair Road in Perry Hall, Kingsville

———- NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday announced two projects to improve road conditions in Perry Hall and Kingsville. Along U.S. Route 1 (Belair Road) from Chapel Road to Honeygo Boulevard, the state’s contractor will be implementing pavement patching work with temporary lane closures on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
KINGSVILLE, MD
Community Impact Houston

Gosling Road work to proceed as joint project between Montgomery County and Harris County Precinct 3

Work on a new bridge is underway over Spring Creek as part of a project to widen Gosling Road to four lanes between Creekside Forest Drive and Gatewood Reserve Lane. The project began as a joint effort between Montgomery County Precinct 3 and Harris County Precinct 4; however, due to redistricting, Gosling Road is now in Harris County Precinct 3, which will complete the project. The project will create two 12-foot lanes in each direction as well as the two additional lanes for a 1,817-foot bridge over Spring Creek. Northbound Gosling Road will be restriped at the intersection with Creekside Forest Drive for two lanes and a left-turn lane.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perryville, MO
Perry County, MO
Government
County
Perry County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Perryville, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
Ocean City Today

Maryland issues travel advisory for Route 90 work

State Highway Administration crews will be performing maintenance work along Route 90 during the overnight hours next week, forcing motorists to use alternate routes into Ocean City. According to a press release from the Maryland Department of Transportation, the 12- mile stretch of Route 90 will be closed from 7...
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy