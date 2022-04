Erling Haaland got back on the goals trail as Borussia Dortmund swept past Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg 6-1 at Signal Iduna Park.The Norway forward had not scored for his club since late January, but was on target in each half as Dortmund brushed the visitors aside with a blistering opening spell.A debut goal from 17-year-old Tom Rothe set the home side on their way after 24 minutes, with Haaland then setting up Axel Witsel and Manuel Akanji adding a third in the space of just four minutes.Emre Can made it 4-0 before Haaland scored a fifth from close range ahead of...

