Swansea, MA

Swansea police searching for 2 missing children

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles .

Tez and Lasia Brodeur were last seen in Swansea, but police believe they could possibly be heading to Somerset or Fall River.

No additional information was released.

Anyone who may know their whereabouts is asked to call the Swansea Police Department at (508) 674-8464.

