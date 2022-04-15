ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'They're taking it one game at a time' - James

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Liverpool and Manchester City goalkeeper David James says the managers of his old clubs will not be thinking about making history as they gear up for an exciting end to the season. The two face off in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday, are one point...

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United carries risk for both club and manager

Erik ten Hag will be busy this weekend. Ajax are playing PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup final on Sunday and hope to lift the first half of a league and cup double that would bring four and a half successful years under their current manager to a fitting end. After forging a reputation as one of Europe’s top coaches with two Eredivisie crowns, two cups and that run to the Champions League semi-finals, Ten Hag wants to leave Amsterdam on not merely good but triumphant terms. His focus will be on the final.Video analysis is a key component of...
Live soccer TV guide: Derbies galore as Man City-Liverpool, Old Firm, Le Classique, Derby de Lisboa take stage

It's a star-studded weekend of action across the globe with derby matches taking center stage. FA Cup finalists will be revealed by by Sunday with Chelsea taking on Crystal Palace and another installment of Manchester City vs. Liverpool, which could have the makings for an instant classic. Rounding things out is NWSL Challenge Cup action, the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Cup, Le Classique in France between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille, Derby de Lisboa in Portugal with Sporting vs. Benfica, De Topper in Netherlands featuring PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax, Flamengo hosting São Paulo in the second matchday of Brasileirão action and a tasty La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid. Trust me, there's something for everyone.
Fran Kirby ruled out of action for Chelsea and England Women as she 'puts health first'

Chelsea and England Women striker Fran Kirby has ruled herself out of action for an indefinite amount of time as she continues to battle ongoing health struggles. The forward has been absent from competition since February, confirming in a tweet on Friday evening that she plans to "put her health first", before thanking people for the messages of support she has received.
Wilson and Antonio make title predictions

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson believes the Magpies will have an impact on the title race this season but, after watching last Sunday's showdown between Manchester City and Liverpool, he's made his mind up about who will win the league. Both City and the Reds have to face Newcastle in the...
Man United fans chant 'Joel Glazer's gonna die' and light red smoke flares as thousands march to Old Trafford and boycott first 17 minutes of Norwich game in protest at unpopular American owners after another season of failure

Thousands of Manchester United supporters marched on Old Trafford on Saturday to protest against the club's unpopular American owners. The demonstration was organised by fan group The 1958 with a large number of those involved also boycotting the opening 17 minutes of United's Premier League fixture with Norwich City - one minute for each year the Glazer family have run the club.
Transfer news: Kane to turn down United move

Harry Kane is set to turn down a move to Manchester United this summer and stay at Tottenham, with the Old Trafford outfit set to announce Erik ten Hag as their new manager rather than Kane's former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Mirror), external. Dutchman Ten Hag has made it clear...
Man City apologise after Hillsborough minute’s silence stopped early due to fan chants

Manchester City have apologised to Liverpool after the minute’s silence to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster was disrupted by noise from their supporters at Wembley and forced it to be brought to an end after just 20 seconds. The disturbance came before Liverpool faced rivals City in the FA Cup semi-finals, with manager Pep Guardiola later saying those City fans to make noise during the remembrance “don’t represent who we want to be”. WIth the match taking place one day after 15 April - the date in which a crush on the Leppings Lane led to the...
Conor McLaughlin: Northern Ireland full-back retires because of injury

Northern Ireland defender Conor McLaughlin has announced that he has been forced to retire from football because of injury. The Belfast-born player's most recent club stint was a short-term deal at Fleetwood Town which ended in January. He earned 43 Northern Ireland caps and played for his country at Euro...
