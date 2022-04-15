ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

Cape County Road Work – Cape Rock Drive

 3 days ago

Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Construction Crews perform...

Atlantic City Press

Tolls up on Ocean Drive bridges in Cape May County

Drivers are paying more to cruise the barrier islands on Ocean Drive after a 50-cent toll hike went into effect last week on the five toll bridges operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission. The tolls went from $1.50 to $2. Next year, they are expected to go to...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
KFVS12

Pothole repairs underway in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Street crews are out driving roads and filling potholes. Several teams have been out daily in Cape Girardeau in the past week, working to make roads safer for travelers. “Today is fix it and try to patch them up the best we can right now,”...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
WILMINGTON, NC
KMOV

2 teens in custody after hourlong chase in Cape Girardeau ends in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old and 16-year-old are in custody after a police chase that began in Cape Girardeau County ended nearly 100 miles away Wednesday. At 4 a.m., dispatchers working with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a person who spotted suspects breaking into cars near Fruitland. Police said the witness began following after the suspects in a stolen Volkswagen from O’Fallon, Mo. It was later revealed the stolen car was wanted out of St. Louis City in connection to a murder investigation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

