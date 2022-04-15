Cape County Road Work – Cape Rock Drive

Drivers are paying more to cruise the barrier islands on Ocean Drive after a 50-cent toll hike went into effect last week on the five toll bridges operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission. The tolls went from $1.50 to $2. Next year, they are expected to go to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Street crews are out driving roads and filling potholes. Several teams have been out daily in Cape Girardeau in the past week, working to make roads safer for travelers. “Today is fix it and try to patch them up the best we can right now,”...
There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 22,447 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,109 reported infections for […]
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said multiple crews are on the scene of a 5-car crash in the eastbound lanes of I-244 near Memorial. According to crews at the scene, diesel is spilling on the road after a car and dump truck were involved in a crash Monday morning. Crews...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old and 16-year-old are in custody after a police chase that began in Cape Girardeau County ended nearly 100 miles away Wednesday. At 4 a.m., dispatchers working with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a person who spotted suspects breaking into cars near Fruitland. Police said the witness began following after the suspects in a stolen Volkswagen from O’Fallon, Mo. It was later revealed the stolen car was wanted out of St. Louis City in connection to a murder investigation.
Comments / 0