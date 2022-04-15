ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Students arrested, charged at high school in Walton Co

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0Ysh_0fA6spGm00
Loganville High School School administrators said when they learned about the threat, they immediately contacted police and removed the 15-year-old student from the classroom. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

There are charges for four students in Walton County: police say four students forced a classmate into a closet and poured bleach on him while using homophobic slurs. It allegedly happened earlier this month at Loganville High School. Students arrested range in age from 14 to 16. They’re facing felony charges of false imprisonment.

From WSB TV…

A group of students at Loganville High School is facing serious charges.

Investigators said four students forced a classmate into a closet and poured bleach on him while using homophobic slurs.

The news of what happened inside Loganville High School in March has students upset. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked to one student who did not want to be identified, but he shared the difficult details.

“I thought it was very messed up. It was a very messed up incident. I couldn’t believe it. I heard it was like three girls and they started bullying a boy in the bathroom. They started pouring bleach and saying mean things and stuff like that,” the student said.

Loganville Police said they responded to the high school on April 1, after getting calls about the four students locking a male student into a bathroom closet inside the theatre dressing room and pouring liquid cleaning products on him. They also called him homophobic names.

Thursday, police arrested the four students at the school. Kelsey Juliana Hayes, 17, is being charged as an adult. Investigators also arrested three juveniles, ages ranging from 14 to16. They all face a felony charge of false imprisonment, along with other charges for the juveniles.

“I just heard it on Snapchat and Instagram,” Davis Gilbert said.

Gilbert is a senior at Loganville High School. He said he could not believe what he heard and saw on social media about the incident at his high school.

“As soon as I heard about it, I was disgusted. Like that’s unacceptable,” said Gilbert.

Meanwhile, Gilbert said this is not a representation of his school.

“That’s disgusting. I wouldn’t say I’m ashamed of being a part of this school, but it’s like I can’t believe that. It’s my people, you know, and I don’t want to be a part of something like that,” said Gilbert.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

I-85 in Gwinnett County shutdown, SWAT team on scene negotiating with armed person on bus

UPDATE – The armed individual aboard Greyhound bus taken into custody by Gwinnett SWAT, according to officials. ____________________________________________________________________________________ GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Law Enforcement is on the scene of an incident on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County, near Indian Trail. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, traffic in the area has stopped and a […]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Loganville, GA
Education
City
Loganville, GA
Walton County, GA
Education
WRBL News 3

Suspect arrested in deadly Hamilton Road shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Mario Alonzo Fannin was arrested in connection to the shooting of Dearko Thornton. Thornton was shot on Sunday at the My Food Mart, located at 404 Hamilton Road. Police responded to the shooting at 11:11 […]
LAGRANGE, GA
CBS 46

Father, daughter identified in Cherokee County murder-suicide

CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. CCSO says it appears a murder-suicide happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bridge Mill Avenue in the Bridge Mill Subdivision. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the home. They say right now it appears a 57-year-old father shot and killed his 19-year-old daughter and then took his own life.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Highschool#Loganville High School#Wsb Tv#Loganville Police
11Alive

911 call: Gun store where 3 were killed was 'locked up' when family member arrived

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — Coweta County released the 911 call from a shooting at a Grantville gun range and store that left its owners and their grandson dead last week. The call adds a new detail to a tragedy that an ATF expert previously told 11Alive he suspects whoever committed the crime was "either familiar with the location because they have been in there multiple times or they had some other sort of inside knowledge about what was going on inside that store."
GRANTVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police name suspect in case of teen’s body found in Gwinnett County park

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have named a suspect in the case of a teen who was shot and killed, and her body dumped in a park last year. Police said they have gotten warrants for Austin Ford, 20, from Lithonia. Ford is being held in Clayton County on unrelated charges and will be brought to Gwinnett County to face felony murder and aggravated assault charges.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man killed at East Point ATM, while on the phone; police make first arrest

EAST POINT, Ga. — An arrest was made in connection with a fatal shooting at an East Point ATM in November of 2021, their police department posted Thursday, on Facebook. Shane Knight, 49, was arrested and charged with murder, the post said. Police said they are still looking for others that may be involved. They added that they will not stop until everyone shown in a video they previously released is identified.
EAST POINT, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
11Alive

Man wrongfully accused of shooting Clayton County Police officer speaks out

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Arterio Crumbley is now a free man, out of jail after being wrongfully accused of shooting a Clayton County Police officer. In the original incident on March 2, police said Clayton Officer Ryan Richey was shot in the waist during a response to an armed robbery call in front of a business on Riverdale Road. A victim in the armed robbery was also shot in the hand, police said.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man killed in crash on I-85 North in Gwinnett County

SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee Police responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon on I-85 northbound at exit 111/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road involving a tractor-trailer and a van. Suwanee Police Captain Robert Thompson tells us the person killed has been identified as 32-year-old Jorge Zuno, of Buford, Ga., and his next...
SUWANEE, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
62K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy