Students arrested, charged at high school in Walton Co

Loganville High School School administrators said when they learned about the threat, they immediately contacted police and removed the 15-year-old student from the classroom. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

There are charges for four students in Walton County: police say four students forced a classmate into a closet and poured bleach on him while using homophobic slurs. It allegedly happened earlier this month at Loganville High School. Students arrested range in age from 14 to 16. They’re facing felony charges of false imprisonment.

From WSB TV…

A group of students at Loganville High School is facing serious charges.

Investigators said four students forced a classmate into a closet and poured bleach on him while using homophobic slurs.

The news of what happened inside Loganville High School in March has students upset. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked to one student who did not want to be identified, but he shared the difficult details.

“I thought it was very messed up. It was a very messed up incident. I couldn’t believe it. I heard it was like three girls and they started bullying a boy in the bathroom. They started pouring bleach and saying mean things and stuff like that,” the student said.

Loganville Police said they responded to the high school on April 1, after getting calls about the four students locking a male student into a bathroom closet inside the theatre dressing room and pouring liquid cleaning products on him. They also called him homophobic names.

Thursday, police arrested the four students at the school. Kelsey Juliana Hayes, 17, is being charged as an adult. Investigators also arrested three juveniles, ages ranging from 14 to16. They all face a felony charge of false imprisonment, along with other charges for the juveniles.

“I just heard it on Snapchat and Instagram,” Davis Gilbert said.

Gilbert is a senior at Loganville High School. He said he could not believe what he heard and saw on social media about the incident at his high school.

“As soon as I heard about it, I was disgusted. Like that’s unacceptable,” said Gilbert.

Meanwhile, Gilbert said this is not a representation of his school.

“That’s disgusting. I wouldn’t say I’m ashamed of being a part of this school, but it’s like I can’t believe that. It’s my people, you know, and I don’t want to be a part of something like that,” said Gilbert.

©2022 Cox Media Group