A Tesla owner has called for an explanation from the company founded by Elon Musk after his Model 3 vehicle allegedly got stuck at 83mph on a freeway last week.Javier Rodriguez said in an interview with ABC7 News on Tuesday that he was on the 10 freeway in California last week when he started to notice “a weird scent” inside his Tesla Model 3.Mr Rodriguez said his vehicle also become “hot” before its accelerator became stuck on 83mph, leaving him travelling at that speed for several minutes. “I noticed that it started to get hot in the car and there started to...

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO