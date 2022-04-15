ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona stunned by Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League as away fans flood Camp Nou

By Ben Church, CNN
 1 day ago
(CNN) — Eintracht Frankfurt stunned Barcelona in a dramatic second-leg to reach the semifinals of the Europa League on Thursday. Going into the quarterfinal match at the Camp Nou level at 1-1 after the first-leg, Frankfurt at one point found themselves three goals up on the night. Filip...

SkySports

Atletico Madrid could face UEFA action after ugly scenes against Man City mar Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid could face UEFA action as a result of the series of flashpoints that marred their Champions League game against Manchester City on Wednesday night. The Spanish champions exited the competition after a 0-0 draw in the Wanda Metropolitano saw Man City secure a 1-0 aggregate victory, but clashes on the field and in the tunnel after the game between both sets of players overshadowed proceedings.
Daily Mail

Sir Geoff Hurst hails West Ham's 'fantastic performance' after their emphatic Europa League quarter-final triumph at Lyon... as he urges David Moyes's side to go all the way

World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst praised West Ham for their 'fantastic performance' after they triumphed over Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. The Premier League side, drawing 1-1 from the first leg at the London Stadium last week, deservedly triumphed 3-0 in Lyon to all but silence the raucous home crowd.
CBS Sports

Live soccer TV guide: Derbies galore as Man City-Liverpool, Old Firm, Le Classique, Derby de Lisboa take stage

It's a star-studded weekend of action across the globe with derby matches taking center stage. FA Cup finalists will be revealed by by Sunday with Chelsea taking on Crystal Palace and another installment of Manchester City vs. Liverpool, which could have the makings for an instant classic. Rounding things out is NWSL Challenge Cup action, the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Cup, Le Classique in France between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille, Derby de Lisboa in Portugal with Sporting vs. Benfica, De Topper in Netherlands featuring PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax, Flamengo hosting São Paulo in the second matchday of Brasileirão action and a tasty La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid. Trust me, there's something for everyone.
The Independent

Lyon vs West Ham prediction: How will Europa League quarter-final play out?

West Ham’s Premier League form has been somewhat up and down as their Europa League run has continued to hot up over the last two months.David Moyes’ side were beaten 2-0 by Brentford at the weekend in what was a disappointing performance from his side.Lyon vs West Ham LIVE: Team news and build-upBut that will all be forgotten if they can go to France and beat Lyon to book their place in the semi-finals.A glamour tie against Barcelona could await them in the last four, so this promises to be a hugely enthralling contest against the struggling Ligue 1 side.Here’s...
Shropshire Star

Football rumours: Harry Kane to turn down Manchester United due to Erik ten Hag

The England international was keen to play for his ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino. Old Trafford is apparently not the destination for Harry Kane this summer, despite Manchester United courting the Tottenham striker for months. The Express says United’s decision to choose Erik ten Hag as their incoming boss was the main factor, with 28-year-old Kane keen to play for his former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was previously linked to the Red Devils’ top job. The Mail, meanwhile, says Ten Hag may try to sign Kane’s 24-year-old Tottenham team-mate Steven Bergwijn – a Netherlands winger – in the coming months.
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag will put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Man United this week as work continues on assembling the Dutchman's backroom staff... but he is UNSURE if he will keep hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag will sign his new four-year deal with Manchester United this week with final details being completed as he prepares Ajax for the Dutch FA Cup final against PSV Eindhoven on Sunday. The search for a suitable back-room team to support him will intensify this week with Rene...
CNN

CNN

