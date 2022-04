Believe it or not, Google I/O is officially less than a month away, which means it's time to start daydreaming about what gadgets might get a full reveal. The company has often used its developer-focused conference to announce an all-new slate of products worth checking out, and this year seems to be shaping up to be one of its biggest yet. We've heard all sorts of rumors about what might be in the works, with a little something to interest everyone.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO