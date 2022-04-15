ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

One Killed, Another Injured In Crash In Mower County Town

By Kim David
 1 day ago
Waltham, MN (KROC AM News) - Two vehicles collided Thursday in the Mower County town of Waltham and one of the drivers was killed. The accident happened around 2:00 pm. The State Patrol...

