OR: PUBLIC AUTOPSIES FOR PAYING AUDIENCE

Oregon public defense agency resumes paying prosecutors for discovery materials
SALEM, Ore. — The state agency that oversees public defense in Oregon says it will resume paying district attorneys discovery fees after cutting off the payments early this year. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that for years, prosecutors have charged public defenders for materials such as documents, recordings and other...
Tennessee lawmakers close to passing bill that threatens felony penalties against homeless people who camp on public property
Tennessee lawmakers are close to sending Republican Gov. Bill Lee a proposal that would threaten felony penalties against homeless people who camp on local public property — including in parks — and misdemeanors for camping around highways. The Tennessee Senate voted 20-10 Wednesday to advance the bill, with...
Question of the month: Do you support raising taxes to pay for public safety?
After a protracted debate last year about recruiting and retaining police officers, Bloomington city and police union officials announced a "contingent" agreement to increase base salaries and longevity pay. Agreement:City, police union agree on pay hikes; Hamilton may seek higher income taxes to pay for it. Discussions about police staffing...
A judge upheld a Black former Tesla worker's racial discrimination claim but cut his payout from $137 million to $15 million
Although the payout has been greatly reduced this is still a blow to Tesla, which argued it should be cut to $600,000.
January 1970: Santa Barbara Environmental Rights Day
The devastating oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara helped spawn a new age of environmental protection, including the University of California, Santa Barbara leading a charge to create the Santa Barbara Declaration of Environmental Rights in 1970. These rights were read Jan. 28, 1970, exactly a year after the spill, and also read into the U.S. Congressional Record. The opening line was, “All people have the right to an environment capable of sustaining life and promoting happiness.”
Complex
Lauryn Hill Urges California Lawmakers to Pass FAIR Act, a Bill That Would Change Contract Limits for Musicians
In a statement posted to Instagram, Lauryn Hill has urged California lawmakers to pass the FAIR act, which will overhaul labor law in the state. The act was first introduced by California state assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez last year. Its full title is the Free Artists from Industry Restrictions Act, and would cap recording contracts for artists based in California or labels based in California at seven years. The idea is the bill will further protect musicians, as the same protection the bill proposes is already granted to California workers in other fields.
The owner of a South Dakota hotel said she was banning Native people. Tribal leaders quickly issued the hotel a trespassing notice, citing an 1868 treaty.
The owner of the hotel, located in the Black Hills, said "the problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad Natives," according to SDPB.
California teenager reported missing in 2019 found this month outside Utah gas station
Connorjack Oswalt was reported missing in Clearlake, California, in 2019. Three years later, deputies found him sleeping outside a Utah gas station.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.
