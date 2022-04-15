ND: MAGIC CITY HERO RESCUING STRANDED RESIDENTS, S

Related
Trails End mobile home residents sense city's abandonment coming
People who live in a north Fresno mobile home welcomed intervention and improvements from the city of Fresno last year, but a lot of them now say they feel like the city is about to abandon them.
Firefighters rescue cat stranded atop 30-foot cellphone tower
March 23 (UPI) -- A firefighter climbed a 30-foot-tall cellphone tower on Wednesday to rescue a cat spotted stranded high up on the structure. The Pune Fire Brigade and local animal rescue volunteers responded to the tower, located on the terrace of the three-story Sundar Corner building in Pune, after a resident reported seeing a cat stranded atop the tower.
Hero dog credited with rescuing Rhode Island family from house fire
March 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Rhode Island said a family was able to escape a house fire without injuries thanks to the heroic actions of their pet dog. Hopkins Hill Fire Chief Frank Brown said the family of five was alerted to fire at their Coventry home early Thursday morning when they were awakened by their dog.
Salt Lake County SAR crews rescue stranded skiers in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Volunteers from the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team helped two stranded skiers Sunday. The SAR members were called to the scene, at the Moss Ledge Waterfall in Big Cottonwood Canyon. at about 4:34 p.m. “Both...
Four adults, infant rescued in Utah County after becoming stranded
LINDON, Utah — Four adults and a 10-month-old baby were rescued Saturday night after they became stranded while hiking in Dry Canyon. Officials with the Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue said they received a call around 5:45 p.m. that the group “got off course and found themselves in difficult and snowy terrain near Big Baldy.”
Orange County man and his dog rescued after becoming stranded on hillside
Harley the Great Dane and her owner had to be saved by firefighters after becoming stranded near their hillside home in Orange County.
NY: WOMAN RESCUED AFTER BRIDGE PHOTO SHOOT
NY: Circus performer's stunt on bridge over Genesee River brings out Rochester Fire Department for a rescue Friday.
Black bear tears through B.C. man's vehicle
A black bear is being blamed for tearing through a car and leaving a trail of destruction in British Columbia.
Woman Exploring Alaska Hailed a Hero After Alerting Car to Rockslide While Running to Escape Danger
Would you know a rockslide if you heard one coming? A woman exploring Alaska was luckily prepared and recognized the warning sounds. The woman was shooting a video for her TikTok account, “The Dirty Explorer,” when she realized she had to flee. “I’ve never quite felt fear like...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
