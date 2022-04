Have yourself a night, kid. Despite grabbing the 5-4 win over LSU on Thursday night, Arkansas had to retake a lead once and had to fight hard to keep the Tigers from stealing it again. When it came to making plays where they mattered, Robert Moore came through. In a tie game in the 7th inning, Moore hit a two-RBI single to score Braydon Webb and Michael Turner to push Arkansas ahead, 5-3, which ended up being the game-winning hit. RAZORBACKS LEAD! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/Ex4wkXAfjB — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 15, 2022 The next inning, LSU was poised to retake the lead by loading the bases with...

