Local view: How this local church thrived during the COVID pandemic

By Carole Gariepy
The Gardner News
 1 day ago
It takes a lot of effort to make a relationship work well and be lasting — a friendship, a marriage, a correspondent, a coworker, a church. It requires an investment of time, commitment and energy, with a big dash of love. It's even tougher when times are tough, and times sure have been tough these past two years.

During that period when many personal relationships, businesses and churches were suffering from COVID challenges, the Congregational Church of Phillipston kept thriving, and last year's history documented by church historian Jane French in her 2021 record shows how good spirit was maintained.

The church kept focused on its goal to minister by outreaching and making the best of a difficult situation, most of all to keep a strong faith and maintain hope. It took adjustment, adaptation and creativity.

The Rev. Stephanie Flynn emailed weekly messages of inspiration and parishioner updates to all members. She mailed them to members who didn't do email. She kept us connected. In February, her message included a Bible verse from Corinthians 13 about love: "It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends."

Whenever weather permitted, services were held outside. Easter service was outside, the service to honor graduates, Scout Sunday, even the Christmas Eve service; and when they were inside, Brian Nason or Tim Haley provided Zoom so people could attend from home.

Prepared with her mask and vaccination, Pastor Stephanie visited the shut-ins and conducted funerals. It was fortunate that the COVID numbers were low in the fall so an inside service could be held to celebrate her 35 years in the ministry, 20 years of it in Phillipston. She said, "I always felt called to minister to people," and that call certainly showed during the years of the pandemic.

But she couldn't have done it all alone. The congregation drew together and participated in whatever ways they could. Deacon Peter Haley organized the set-up for outside worship. French played the accordion to accompany hymns, even when her fingers must have felt frozen. People in the choir wore masks to sing. The flea markets and drive-thru meals were held outside. Generous donations of food for missions were placed on the common.

In a new Easter season, Pastor Stephanie has called our attention to the drawing by Jonathan Aukstikalnis, the work of a 14-year-old boy from the congregation done shortly before an accident took him to be with Jesus. It shows the two Marys approaching the tomb to find the stone rolled away and the tomb empty. His angel above tells them, "Do not be afraid! He walks!" Those words are Jonathan's words to interpret what he remembered from the Bible: "Do not be afraid. I know you are looking for Jesus who was crucified. He is not here, for he has been raised."

Jonathan's drawing hangs in the church vestry and a copy of it is in the 2021 history. It inspires everyone who looks at it. It shows faith, hope and love.

Thanks to Jane for documenting a tough year and showing how the church handled it so well. A pandemic seems to occur every 100 years. Her history will be a good model and guide to inspire and follow when the next one occurs.

My father-in-law said, "When the going gets tough, the tough get going." The folks at the Phillipston church must be tough. They won't give up on a good relationship, one based on faith, hope and love.

Carole Gariepy is a Phillipston resident and author of “In Isolation.”

