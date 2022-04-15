ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Espelin, Mejia Returning to North Shore Navigators in 2022

By North Shore Navigators
ngscsports.com
 1 day ago

LYNN, Mass. — Two of the North Shore Navigators’ recent additions will be familiar faces to “Navs Nation” as they return to Fraser Field for the upcoming New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) season. Left-hander Nate Espelin returns to the Navs for the second time...

ngscsports.com

FraminghamSOURCE

SLIDESHOW: Natick Defeats Framingham 11-1

FRAMINGHAM – Natick High easily defeated Framingham High yesterday in softball at Winch Field at Framingham High School. Petroni Media Company photos for SOURCE. Feel free to share on social media. High resolution photos, without the watermark, available for purchase. For more than 50 photos from the game, click here.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Thursday, April 14

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast. In a battle of undefeated South Coast Conference girls tennis teams, the Vikings emerged victorious. No. 1 Brooklyn Bindas beat Kaydin Pinto 6-1, 6-0 and Wareham’s first doubles team of Olivia Powers and Mackenzie Brodley defeated Abbey Lopes and Olivia Darmofal 6-2, 6-2 while Allison Sciaraffa and Fredi Gakidis were 7-5, 6-1 winners over Katherine St. Amand and Min Wu at No. 2. Fairhaven got wins from No. 2 Elizabeth DaCunha over Saige Galhardo (4-6, 6-1, 10-4) and No. 3 Sabrina Zheng over Chloe Hogan (6-1, 6-1). The Blue Devils (4-1, 1-1 SCC) visit Somerset Berkley on Tuesday. The Vikings (6-0, 4-0 SCC) visit Apponequet on Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Girls Golf Team Wins Second Match

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls golf team won its second match ever today, April 14 in a match against Weymouth High. The Flyers defeated the Wildcats 4-1. “Overall a great team win. I am very proud of this group of girls,” said Head Coach Jill Jones. Framingham...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WBUR

When women weren't allowed, Sara Mae Berman ran Boston anyway

This year marks the 50th year that women are allowed to officially run the Boston Marathon. I should know — I ran the race, and won it — three times before women were granted official entry. (Remember, until 1958, the longest race girls were allowed to run was 200 meters – the Amateur Athletic Union thought anything longer would be dangerous to a woman’s reproductive health.)
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Bruins to Host TD Bank Small Business Takeover at TD Garden on April 16

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, April 15, the continuation of the TD Bank Small Business Takeover Initiative during Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. For the Small Business Takeover, TD Bank will grant all possible advertising "real estate" at TD Garden to a local small business for the...
BOSTON, MA
Itemlive.com

Saugus softball falls to Masconomet

SAUGUS — Despite a great showing by a young Saugus softball team Friday afternoon, the Sachems couldn’t quite get it going as they fell to Masconomet by a score of The post Saugus softball falls to Masconomet appeared first on Itemlive.
SAUGUS, MA

