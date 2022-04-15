Espelin, Mejia Returning to North Shore Navigators in 2022

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast. In a battle of undefeated South Coast Conference girls tennis teams, the Vikings emerged victorious. No. 1 Brooklyn Bindas beat Kaydin Pinto 6-1, 6-0 and Wareham’s first doubles team of Olivia Powers and Mackenzie Brodley defeated Abbey Lopes and Olivia Darmofal 6-2, 6-2 while Allison Sciaraffa and Fredi Gakidis were 7-5, 6-1 winners over Katherine St. Amand and Min Wu at No. 2. Fairhaven got wins from No. 2 Elizabeth DaCunha over Saige Galhardo (4-6, 6-1, 10-4) and No. 3 Sabrina Zheng over Chloe Hogan (6-1, 6-1). The Blue Devils (4-1, 1-1 SCC) visit Somerset Berkley on Tuesday. The Vikings (6-0, 4-0 SCC) visit Apponequet on Tuesday.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO