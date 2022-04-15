ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. global vaccination program employees look to leave over lack of funding

By Daniel Payne and Erin Banco
POLITICO
POLITICO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JanI_0fA6p8sL00
Public health experts have repeatedly said global vaccination efforts could save thousands of lives and help prevent variants that could again disrupt life in countries with high vaccination rates. | Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo

Dozens of USAID employees — working to get Covid-19 vaccines in arms and strengthen health systems around the world — are looking to leave the agency after Congress failed to provide additional funding for their programs, according to three people familiar with the matter.

As employees look for new opportunities, the programs themselves are in flux while agency leaders consider consolidating Covid-19 programs at the United States Agency for International Development.

“A lot of my colleagues are looking for other jobs, whether it be within global health or elsewhere,” one of the people who works on global health at USAID told POLITICO. “Why would you want to work for the government if you can sort of go to the private sector and have a guaranteed job doing, potentially, similar work?”



The USAID Covid-19 Task Force — about 200 strong at its inception in 2020 but with fewer now — held a meeting last week to talk about the effect of Congress not allocating money for the agency’s global Covid efforts. The executive director of the task force, Jeremy Konyndyk, told team members he would understand if they were looking for other jobs — and would write letters of recommendation if needed, according to one of the people who was on the call.

The agency’s upheaval marks another challenge in the already-difficult work of boosting vaccinations around the world — especially in developing countries, like many in Africa, where fewer than 20 percent of the population have gotten the shots. Public health experts have repeatedly said global vaccination efforts could save thousands of lives and help prevent variants that could again disrupt life in countries with high vaccination rates.

Over the last two years, top Biden administration officials and global health leaders have touted USAID’s global vaccination work as vital to larger, international immunization goals. Its new Global VAX program, announced late last year, was supposed to push the agency’s work even further by swiftly ramping up immunization rates in 11 developing countries.

Now, programming focused on vaccine uptake seems to be coming to a close at a time when rising caseloads are being seen amid the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron — and as even more subvariants are emerging globally.

Because more funding is in doubt, employees working on the global Covid response at USAID have begun telling agency partners they can no longer count on plans set for future months. Goals set for later in the year are being either rethought or dropped, one of the people with knowledge of the matter said.



Many of those strategies centered on delivering available doses, expanding available Covid-19 treatments and strengthening health systems more broadly — the goals global health leaders say are most important at this stage of the pandemic.

Last week, after news broke that Congress would cut $5 billion for global pandemic responses from the Covid-19 supplemental funding package, USAID employees said they began scrambling to find new jobs.

Under the American Rescue Plan , many were hired as Schedule A employees — with the understanding the positions would end when the work was done or when funding ran out. But with global vaccination now a major focus for ending the pandemic, Schedule A hires, contractors and others were shocked to learn they would likely have to stop the work in the coming months. While dozens are now considering leaving before the funding runs out, scores more could be affected across global pandemic response teams.

Konyndyk had been more optimistic about future funding in earlier calls with the task force team, the person on the calls said, but the tone shifted during the most recent call. While he and other leaders at the agency have been outspoken about the effect of ending the programs, they could do little to keep the work going as it currently is without congressional action.


“We are at a point now where without additional funding we are going to have to start winding down our programming,” Konyndyk told The New York Times in an opinion column that ran earlier this week with the headline “The unbelievable stupidity of ending global Covid aid.”

He’s been blunt that new variants could come from not acting globally — something he has characterized as “the biggest risk we face domestically and globally.”

But even with the risk of new variants, several USAID workers on the task force said they have no other choice but to look for new jobs.

“I think everyone is sort of disheartened,” a global health employee at USAID said. “It’s been our life for the past two years, so it’s just sort of hard to detach from that.”

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

Pfizer’s CEO pushed employees to do what they thought impossible in fast-tracking a COVID vaccine

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On this week's episode of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who has led the company through the COVID era. They discuss the development of Pfizer's COVID vaccine, how the pandemic may have changed the public's opinion about Big Pharma, Bourla's commitment to business collaborations, and much more. Listen to the episode or read the full transcript below.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC San Diego

County Ending Vaccination/COVID Testing Requirement for Employees

Salon Owner Who Uses County Rules as Guide Relieved by End of Employee Vaccine Requirement. Starting April 4, San Diego County will no longer make unvaccinated employees test regularly for COVID-19 and will stop requiring new non-health care hires to be vaccinated. Declining cases, hospitalizations and deaths are part of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Health#Usaid#Congress#Covid
WebMD

Next U.S. Booster Campaign Faces Delays, Lack of Funds

The next rollout of COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S. could face delays due to a lack of federal funding and declining interest, according to The Guardian. “We’re way behind the eight-ball,” Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute,” told the news outlet. Many Americans...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KPVI Newschannel 6

Large majority of RMC employees fulfilled vaccine mandate

An overwhelming majority of the Regional Medical Center’s employees are in compliance with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, according to hospital officials. "We are 98% compliant," RMC Vice President of Operations Sabrina Robinson said. The RMC currently employs about 1,290 with 26 individuals not compliant,...
HEALTH
WOLF

Sanofi employees vaccine requirement deadline approaching

MONROE COUNTY (WOLF) — Over the next few weeks, employees at the Sanofi Pasteur who are unvaccinated for the coronavirus have a lot of thinking to do. The International Pharmaceutical company telling employees either get the shot by April 15th or get fired. Sanofi informed workers of this decision...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Coronapod: how vaccine complacency is plaguing 'COVID zero' strategies

Some countries managed to suppressed COVID for years, but are now facing huge outbreaks in the face of vaccine complacency. You have full access to this article via your institution. Your browser does not support the audio element. A handful of states around the world have pursued 'COVID zero' strategies....
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fast Company

Bill Gates wants to create a global pandemic first response team

In 2015, Bill Gates gave a TED talk about how we weren’t ready for the next pandemic, and how we needed to get ready. “We didn’t,” Gates said, speaking at the 2022 TED conference on Tuesday. “That speech was watched by a lot of people, but 90% of the views were after it was too late.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Teen Vogue

The Debt Collective Day of Action Urges Biden to Cancel Student Debt

This story is published as part of Teen Vogue’s 2022 Economic Security Project fellowship. The Debt Collective is upping the ante in their fight for full federal student debt cancellation with their Pick Up the Pen, Joe! rally and day of action today in front of the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, DC. The event comes roughly a month before the pause on loan repayments is set to expire on May 1. Some White House sources have indicated the Biden administration may move that deadline again or forgive some amount of debt, but regardless, the Debt Collective’s focus remains squarely on eliminating federal student debt in full.
LABOR ISSUES
POLITICO

Digital health funding: In like a lion, out like a lamb?

DIGITAL HEALTH BUBBLE? Funding for digital health ballooned during the pandemic. Now, some experts warn the bubble might be about to burst — or, at least, the sector is headed toward a correction. Covid-19 prompted millions of patients to seek virtual care, thrusting telehealth into the mainstream and attracting...
HEALTH
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
201K+
Followers
12K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy