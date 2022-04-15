Neither side of the aisle understands why millennials are leaving Nebraska

(Getty Images)

The recent debate in the Legislature over tax cuts and comments by candidates to be the next governor of Nebraska over the reason why millennials are leaving the state are curious to me, to say the least.

Depending on which side of the aisle they’re on, the reason they give is either that taxes in the state are far too high, or that the people in this state are so bigoted against minorities and the LGBT community. And just by happenstance, only their side has the answers that will fix the problem and the other doesn’t. How wonderfully coincidental, and how terribly wrong both sides are.

Parts of the massive tax cut bill are, on an individual basis, good measures. Some are just corporate welfare measures. But to pretend that the whole package is going to do a single thing to cause people to move to Nebraska simply doesn’t make sense. If a new tax policy was the answer, then why is Wyoming, with no income tax, losing millennials themselves? They have mountains, they have a low cost of living and they have no income tax. But Wyoming has few job opportunities outside of the oil and gas industry.

Among millennials, generally, there is a feeling of complete hopelessness that anything will get better. It’s not a completely unwarranted feeling, because what has actually been solved?

My generation has seen a record booming economy in the 1990s turn into whatever we’re living in now. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were total disasters; the government and president lied to our faces as our brothers, sisters and friends went abroad and died in those wars. We have lived through two financial booms and crashes, once while we were entering the workforce, the other in our prime earning years, wiping people out.

Millennials are on track to be the first generation of Americans not to exceed their parents in terms of wealth, with only half of us earning more than our parents did at the age of 30. What millennials have experienced in their lifetimes is setback after setback, crisis after crisis. These are the people who are the future, the bright, shining stars, with their whole lives ahead of them. We should be excited, engaged and optimistic about the future, but instead, we have been cut off at the knees time and time again in terms of building a stable life, getting married and all those everyday things.

So you really want to know why millennials like myself choose to live in one place over another? It’s about the careers and our ability to make a living for ourselves and, eventually, our families.

If Nebraska wants to attract more people to this state, then better jobs are needed. Increased pay is always a good start, but also intangible, nonmonetary things such as set work schedules and a consistent number of work hours per week are part of what keeps an employee at a company.

A shared problem of the political and the corporate worlds is that the leadership in both are generally unwilling to retire, preventing all subsequent generations from moving up the corporate ladder or reaching higher offices. Look at the geriatric leadership of Omaha companies or the courthouse and State Capitol. Many are at or nearing retirement age, and their 1990s-style policy ideas show it. While millennials are the largest current generation in the United States, our voices have been routinely disregarded unless we share the same culturally Boomer ideas.

I would be amused by that if the responses by community and political leaders weren’t so … foolish. And if your feelings are hurt by that, I frankly don’t care. Come up with something better and less cringy than tax cuts or whatever cringe liberal “feature” you imagine what millennials want.

Our next governor and future legislators need to do more than offer tax cuts or nondiscrimination ordinances if they want to keep young people in this state.

If we don’t start reversing the economic ruin of once-vibrant small towns that turned into wastelands, we’re in trouble. Not just because of those people’s suffering, but if the only alternative presented to them is the party of professional elites who worship free-markets, globalization and the internet, or culture warriors who only speak to their bitterness and frustration, we’re in huge trouble.

