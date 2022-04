NGUYEN BOBA TEA – FBN# 20226631266

In many major cities in the U.S., the fastest way to get boba tea requires simply walking out the door — these days, shops serving the tapioca-sphere-filled plastic cups crowd in alongside Starbucks and Dunkin' to fight for the country's drink dollars. But for those times when putting on pants seems too big an obstacle, or for folks that live too far from the rapid proliferation of Taiwanese-style tea shops, Costco offers a solution: instant boba tea. Naturally, I had to try it.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 21 DAYS AGO