Waco neighbors: Obituaries for April 15

It is an honor and a privilege for me to be able to recommend the election of Angelo Ochoa for the Waco ISD Board of Trustees. Here are a few facts about Angelo: He was born and raised in Waco and now works as an investment advisor with Disciplined Investors. He earned a business degree from Tarleton State University and then worked five years with Central National Bank. Angelo next worked for Waco ISD, where he taught in the Ron E. Smith Academy of Business and Finance at A.J. Moore Academy and later at University High School. Angelo’s expertise allowed him to teach dual-credit courses in accounting, managerial accounting, banking and finance, principles of business, marketing, finance, and income tax accounting.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO