Waco, TX

Waco neighbors: Obituaries for April 15

 1 day ago

Read through the obituaries published today...

WacoTrib.com

Waco's Easter, Passover celebrations more open this year

A week after a Waco hospital recorded zero patients in treatment for COVID-19, many area houses of worship will celebrate Easter or Passover with varying degrees of precautions, but most clergy said their congregations will have lighter pandemic related restrictions this year than last year. Last Friday, Ascension Providence Hospital...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Old utilities, trolley tracks may delay Elm Avenue reopening to 2023

Elm Avenue may play tricks on people. Between Quinn Campus and the rear entrance to the Lipsitz scrap yard, the avenue’s surface flows smoothly, betraying little clue of the construction chaos ahead. Paving and infrastructure projects on Elm Avenue and nearby Bridge Street have lasted two years and cost...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco eyes plan to curb water use as spring drought persists

Seven months of continual drought and heavy water use have reduced Lake Waco to less than 80% of its normal capacity, putting the city of Waco close to enacting water restrictions. The lake level stood Monday at about 457 feet above mean sea level, 5 feet down from its usual...
WACO, TX
Waco, TX
Texas Obituaries
Waco, TX
WacoTrib.com

Victim of Saturday shooting in North Waco was facing indictment

A Woodway man identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in North Waco on Saturday had been awaiting trial on charges of family violence and injuring an elderly person, court records show. Following next-of-kin notifications, Waco police identified the victim Monday as Benjamin Brannan Miller, 45. No arrests had been made in the case as of Monday afternoon. Miller had been indicted May 27, 2021, on the family violence and elder injury charges.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Waco Friends of the Climate to distribute free trees

Waco Friends of the Climate will distribute 500 trees, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave. The eastern red cedar seedlings, recommended by the Texas A&M Forest Service for McLennan County, are believed to be rapid growers, evergreen, drought-tolerant, provide habitat and act as carbon sinks to fight climate change.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: City accepting applications to join Youth Council

The Heart of Texas Sertoma Club is hosting its annual kite festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at the HOTMAC Airport, 3400 Overflow Road. The event will include food, kids’ activities, contests and music. Hewitt Easter egg hunt. Educators Credit Union will hold a community Easter...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Ochoa for Waco ISD board; planning a move to solar

It is an honor and a privilege for me to be able to recommend the election of Angelo Ochoa for the Waco ISD Board of Trustees. Here are a few facts about Angelo: He was born and raised in Waco and now works as an investment advisor with Disciplined Investors. He earned a business degree from Tarleton State University and then worked five years with Central National Bank. Angelo next worked for Waco ISD, where he taught in the Ron E. Smith Academy of Business and Finance at A.J. Moore Academy and later at University High School. Angelo’s expertise allowed him to teach dual-credit courses in accounting, managerial accounting, banking and finance, principles of business, marketing, finance, and income tax accounting.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police investigate threats to two churches

Waco police searched two churches this week in response to phoned-in threats this week, according to a statement from the Waco Police Department. In each case, officers responded to the location of the threatened church, searching in and around all buildings and grounds for suspects and other possible menacing hazards, a police spokesperson said Thursday. None were found.
WACO, TX

