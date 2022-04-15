ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

One Killed, Another Injured In Crash In Mower County Town

By Kim David
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Waltham, MN (KROC AM News) - Two vehicles collided Thursday in the Mower County town of Waltham and one of the drivers was killed. The accident happened around 2:00 pm. The State Patrol...

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Woman Killed in Crash Near Rochester High School

Rochester police responded to a deadly traffic crash this afternoon near Century High School. The fatal collision involved 2 vehicles and occurred around 1:25 PM on East Circle Drive near the intersection with Century Valley Road Northeast. The intersection is located just under three-quarters of a mile south of the Viola Road intersection next to the high school.
ROCHESTER, MN
KXII.com

One injured in McCurtain Co. crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One person was injured after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday evening. Troopers said a 2014 Honda ATV, driven by 22-year-old Joseph Tanner Harkey, of Garvin, was traveling southbound on Ironstob Road. Harkey lost control after hitting loose gravel. The ATV overturned and Harkey was thrown from the back.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KCRG.com

One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between a semi-truck and a compact car killed one person and two others injured. At around 11:59 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash involving a semi-truck and a 2006 Toyota Prius. Troopers believe that the semi rear-ended the Prius while both were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in Johnson County past mile marker 248.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waltham, MN
State
Nevada State
City
Mantorville, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
State
Texas State
Mower County, MN
Accidents
Mower County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
County
Mower County, MN
State
Alabama State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Hayfield, MN
State
Oklahoma State
NBCMontana

No one injured in Belgrade plane crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — Responders say no one was injured when a a small plane crashed in the Belgrade area on Thursday. Central Valley Fire rushed to scene off of Theisen Ranch road, north of town. Reports say the plane clipped a fence, then hit the ground before 2 p.m.
BELGRADE, MT
WINKNEWS.com

Punta Gorda woman one of 2 people killed in Highlands County crash

A woman from Punta Gorda was one of two people killed in a crash that left a Punta Gorda man seriously injured on SR-70 in Highlands County Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a 65-year-old man from Sebring was traveling east on SR-70, approaching County Road 29 around 6:45 p.m. A Subaru station wagon driven by a 48-year-old man from Valrico, with an 81-year-old woman and 82-year-old man from Punta Gorda as his passengers, was traveling west on SR-70, likewise approaching County Road 29. The tractor-trailer attempted to make a left turn onto northbound County Road 29 and traveled into the path of the Subaru.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
CBS DFW

10 hit by gunfire in South Carolina mall shooting, 3 in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said that 12 people were injured, including 10 by gunfire, in a shooting at a South Carolina mall on April 16, 2022. WLTX reported that police believe the shooting at the Columbiana Mall in Columbia was not random and that the people involved knew each other. Three people were detained, "but have not been called suspects." Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said that the first shooting call came in at about 2:03 p.m. by someone inside the mall. When police arrived, they determined 12 people had been injured; 10 suffered gunshot wounds and two were trampled in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJTV 12

Man wanted for fleeing from Fayette police

FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – Fayette police are looking for a man who is wanted for fleeing from officers on Friday, April 15. Investigator Diawardrick Grover said officers tried to arrest Riche Elian Jackson on a felony warrant. An officer and other were injured in the incident. Jackson was last seen driving a a black 2017 […]
FAYETTE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
WISH-TV

1 pedestrian killed, another injured in separate crashes on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female pedestrian was killed and a male pedestrian is in critical condition after separate crashes on the southeast side Friday morning. Police say officers were sent to the 7100 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a pedestrian struck just before 8:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive woman suffering from trauma who was pronounced dead. That is near the intersection of Five Points Road and Southeastern Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Register Citizen

Police: One killed, another critically injured in Waterbury rollover

WATERBURY — A woman died after being ejected from a car in a rollover crash Thursday night in the city, according to the Waterbury Police Department. Waterbury police officers were called to a motor vehicle rollover crash on Thomaston Avenue just before 10 p.m. Police said both the driver and the passenger, identified as a 43-year-old Waterbury woman, were ejected from the car.
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol
Sasquatch 107.7

Drug Bust Results in 5 Felony Charges Against Fillmore County Man

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - An investigation into drug sales in Fillmore County has resulted in the arrest of a Wykoff man. A news release issued by Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says investigators from his office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a home in Wykoff Wednesday afternoon. The law enforcement raid resulted in the seizure of more than 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a scale.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KX News

Bismarck police: Wednesday’s shooting killed one, injured another

3/24/22, 2:15 p.m. The man accused of the shooting has been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Riley. He’s been charged with murder-intentional, knowing or with extreme indifference (adult victim) and aggravated assault-dangerous weapon or other weapon (adult victim). 3/24/22, 11:55 a.m. Bismarck police said Thursday that two people were shot Wednesday in the parking lot of […]
BISMARCK, ND
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into poles, mailboxes in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Mailboxes, utility poles and other damage littered the street after a car crashed into them in Springfield Saturday. Crews were called to the 2000 block of Crabill Road around 6:20 p.m. to reports of a truck that after crashing into several mailboxes and a telephone pole had crashed into the woods.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Sasquatch 107.7

Video Of Fiery Car/Truck Crash In Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - A traffic camera recorded a crash in the Twin Cities metro Monday that could have been much worse than it was. It happened around 2:30 pm on the Highway 10 bridge over Highway 65 in Blaine. The video of the wreck shows the driver...
BLAINE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Sasquatch 107.7

Possible Tornado Hits Small Mower County Town

Taopi, MN (KROC AM News) - Widespread damage is being reported in and near the small Mower County town of Taopi that may have been caused by a late Tuesday night tornado. There are reports of numerous houses and buildings either damaged or destroyed as well as downed powerlines and trees. Some injuries were also reported.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

NWS Preliminary Assessment Shows Taopi Hit by EF2 Twister

Taopi, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service says it appears an EF2 tornado was responsible for the severe damage in a small Mower County town last night. A team of meteorologists is still assessing the wreckage left by the storm system, but the federal agency is indicating the preliminary assessment suggests it was a tornado with winds between 110 and 135 mph that smashed through the community along Highway 56 between Adams and LeRoy about 30 miles south of Rochester.
TAOPI, MN
KRON4 News

Fairfield police reunite lost child with parents

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Fairfield successfully reunited a lost child with his parents Saturday after he was found on his own in the area of Laurel Creek Park. The Fairfield Police Department reached out for the public’s health in locating the child’s parents. Law enforcement officials were able to locate his family within […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy