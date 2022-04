CEDAR HILL, Texas — As the sun beams down on a Tuesday afternoon, Samuel Arnold III walks out to the family garage for his second workout of the day. Stepping out of the shoes of an 18-year-old working on an associate's degree and into the world of "S3" – professional and undefeated boxer. "S3" is the stage name for Arnold III, who goes by a different name to those closest to him.

