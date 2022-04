Shots rang out Wednesday afternoon near Big Boy store in the 100 block of Van Buren Drive and Lafayette Police are trying to figure out who did it. Lafayette Police say they responded to the shots fired call around 5:00 p.m. and learned people in two vehicles got into a gun fight and fired multiple rounds at each other. Fortunately, no one is reported to have been shot.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO