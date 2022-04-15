ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

WVa art exhibit celebrating Black women ending this week

 1 day ago

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — An art exhibit at Shepherd University featuring acrylic canvas paintings of Black women who have made significant contributions to history is ending Saturday. “Physical and Spiritual Bodies” pays tribute to nine women who have excelled...

Connecticut Women Artists kicking off Members' Juried Exhibit with opening reception at Art League of New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Connecticut Women Artists will be kicking off its annual Members’ Juried Exhibit with a live opening reception April 2 at the Art League of New Britain. “It’s usually such a lovely event,” said Cynthia Cooper, CWA Members’ Exhibit chairperson. “Guests come and walk around the exhibit and usually the artists attend so you can often meet an artist and see their work at the same time which is a real treat.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Massie Heritage Center highlights trailblazing Savannah women with art exhibit

Local trailblazing women like Flannery O'Connor, Frances Wong and Mary Musgrove and others are being honored through portraits at a new exhibit at the Massie Heritage Center. For Women's History Month, 14 portraits will be displayed at the center as part of the Women of Substance exhibit. The exhibit will highlight Savannah women who made strides in education, historical perseveration, cooking, acting and philanthropy.
SAVANNAH, GA
$409.8 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Ceiling Goes Unsold, Baltimore Museum Selects Contemporary Art Head, and More: Morning Links for April 8, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DREAM HOUSE. With a new billionaire reportedly being minted every 26 hours, you might think someone would would want to acquire a sprawling villa in Rome with the only known ceiling fresco by Caravaggio. But that, apparently, is not the case—at least at its current price. As the Guardian reports, the 30,000-plus-square-foot Villa Aurora drew not one bid  at a Thursday sale with an asking price of €377 million (about $409.8 million). It also did not draw any bidding at €471 million ($511.9 million) in January. It will now...
BALTIMORE, MD
Carter Woodson, Father of Black History: How He Helped Transform Negro History Week to Black History Month

In February, the United States celebrates Black History Month, also known as African American History Month. The month is dedicated to honoring and highlighting the impact and importance of African American contributions to civilization when viewed as a whole. Since its inception, sparked by Carter Woodson, Harvard graduate and Black activist, Black History Month has garnered widespread support. [i]
Beckley Art Center offers Hand Quilting Workshop

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Have you ever tried your hand at quilting? That is what a group of women spent their Saturday afternoon doing at the Beckley Art Center. The Hand Quilting Workshop offered a chance for community members to learn how to hand stitch a quilt, a talent that takes months to complete. Executive […]
BECKLEY, WV
Felixstowe Museum's 1980s exhibition proves poplar with all generations

A museum celebrating its 40th anniversary said it had been surprised at the level of interest in its 1980s exhibition shown by younger people. Felixstowe Museum in Suffolk has gathered a plethora of memorabilia reflective of the era. The exhibits include a Sinclair C5 battery-powered vehicle, shell suits, leg warmers...
MUSEUMS
Swedish Poetry Is a New Brand—And a New Start for Alexander Stutterheim

“What’s in a name?” When Romeo utters William Shakespeare’s famous line, he most definitely is not thinking about fashion, but in this industry names have a special cachet. Bottega Veneta recently brought back its “when your own initials are enough” slogan from the 1970s as a point of difference in a market driven by logos. There are numerous examples of brands that operate separately from their eponymous founders. Such is the case with Alexander Stutterheim, who last year left Stutterheim, the namesake rainwear company he founded in 2010. He recently launched a new brand with the evocative moniker Swedish Poetry, which is connected to a place and feeling rather than a person.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Live Wedding Painters: Highlighting Black Artists

Live wedding painters share their artistic styles, inspirations, and challenges of painting live. Capturing your wedding day through photography is a wedding day staple; however, a lesser known way to capture your wedding is through live wedding painters. These talented artists attend your event and paint your most special moments on site, live! Pretty cool, right?
RELATIONSHIPS
Lewisburg Baptist Church hosts third Easter Festival

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Bounce house, Easter egg hunts, and snow cones. That is what families in Greenbrier County experienced at the Lewisburg Baptist Church’s Easter Festival. “We just want to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord,” Pastor Jonathan Comer said. “We’re thankful to have this place here in Lewisburg beside of Lowes, beside of […]
LEWISBURG, WV
A Paris exhibit looks back on the photographs of Graciela Iturbide

Born in 1942 in Mexico City, Graciela Iturbide says she happened upon her life's work quite accidentally. She wanted to study literature and become a writer. "But in my bourgeois family it was just not possible at all," she tells me in Spanish through an interpreter, "for a woman to go to university in the 60s. So I felt very frustrated."
PHOTOGRAPHY

