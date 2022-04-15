ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hot Homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $265K to $1.1M

By Alexis Clinton
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvnZx_0fA6hvJf00

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group , creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week:

  • 3111 Butter Churn Ln. : $550,000
  • Neighborhood: Hearthstone in Matthews
  • Realtor: Olivia Hwang at The Redbud Group
  • Features: Wrap-around porch, remodeled kitchen with Carrera marble countertops, close to Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
  • Specs: 4 bed,  2.5 bath,  2,674 square feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHyjw_0fA6hvJf00

There’s a sense of luxury in the air or maybe it’s this week’s hot homes.

  • Whether you’re looking for an oppulent house or a home with just a few high-end finishes, this roundup should satisfy your desired taste.

2509 Stockbridge Dr. Unit A — $265,000

Why we love it: This luxury condo has contemporary finishes that elevate the space.

  • Neighborhood: Creswick
  • Realtor: Caranna O’Melveny • COMPASS Southpark
  • Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 647 square feet
  • Notable features: Fully furnished, modern light fixtures, gold kitchen detailing, black cabinetry, patio, built-in closet shelves, and a patterned backdrop with fireplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Lk04_0fA6hvJf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJbcX_0fA6hvJf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULwA7_0fA6hvJf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LybB6_0fA6hvJf00

Photos: Courtesy of Caranna O’Melveny

    1910 Wensley Dr. — $625,000

    Why we love it: The minimalistic vibe is pulled together with the all-white interior and exterior that brightens up the entire home along with the abundance of natural light.

    • Neighborhood: Montclaire
    • Realtor: Andrew Greenberg • EXP Realty LLC
    • Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,085 square feet
    • Notable features: Hardwood floors, marbled island, marbled shower and spacious backyard.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wh7h9_0fA6hvJf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTq6w_0fA6hvJf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152lV6_0fA6hvJf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qevyc_0fA6hvJf00

    Photos: Courtesy of Andrew Greenberg

    810 E 37th St—$815,000

    Why we love it: There’s so much to love about this bungalow but the brown paint paired with the hardwood floors adds a lot of warmth.

    • Neighborhood: Noda
    • Realtor: Lexie Longstreet • Savvy + Co Real Estate
    • Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,132 square feet
    • Notable features: Shaded porch, brick fireplace, standalone bath tub, spacious walk-in closet, built-in cabinet on island and built-in shelving.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBk8c_0fA6hvJf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZUpd_0fA6hvJf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zGBz_0fA6hvJf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNeVw_0fA6hvJf00

    Photos: Courtesy of Lexi Longstreet

    443 Beaumont Ave.—$994,000

    Why we love it: This is a royal townhouse with high-end finishes that pairs well with urban conveniences.

    • Neighborhood: Elizabeth
    • Realtor: Kristen Strause at Brandon Lawn Real Estate LLC
    • Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,465 square feet
    • Notable features: Arched walkways, built-in dining bench, black cabinetry, gold bathroom fixtures, digital shower controls, surround sound and an outdoor fireplace.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voG3X_0fA6hvJf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtUWe_0fA6hvJf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWsRA_0fA6hvJf00

    Photos: Courtesy of Kristen Strause

    1108 Randolph Oaks Ct.—$1,125,000

    Why we love it: The renovated kitchen and bathroom received People’s Choice awards, but multiple living spaces makes this a family choice.

    • Neighborhood: Providence Park
    • Realtor: Becky Petersen • Coldwell Banker Realty
    • Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,573 square feet
    • Notable features: Rounded porch columns, checkered flooring in the entryway, quartz kitchen countertops, spacious bedrooms and detached garage.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02puba_0fA6hvJf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMqjm_0fA6hvJf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GTtF_0fA6hvJf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNOkP_0fA6hvJf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjZzU_0fA6hvJf00

    Photos: Courtesy of Becky Petersen

    Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship has no influence on editorial content.

    The post Hot Homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $265K to $1.1M appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

    Comments / 0

    Related
    Axios Charlotte

    House hunt: What $300K gets you in Charlotte right now

    The median home sale price in Charlotte is $349,700, up 23% year over year, according to latest from Canopy MLS. State of play: We wanted to see what you can buy for less than that price tag, so here are four options around $300,000 in three different neighborhoods: 4159 Welling Ave. — $281,800 Neighborhood: Thomasboro-Hoskins […] The post House hunt: What $300K gets you in Charlotte right now appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios

    Hot homes: A snapshot of housing in Aurora

    A Realtor.com forecast recently predicted that the combined Denver metro area would be the 48th hottest housing market in the U.S. this year — with high home price appreciation and sales growth. Zoom in: Aurora — Colorado's third-biggest city — is so scorching, it had just 187 active listings...
    AURORA, CO
    Real Simple

    Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

    There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
    SHOPPING
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    City
    Charlotte, NC
    Charlotte, NC
    Real Estate
    Charlotte, NC
    Business
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Housing List#Hearthstone#Matthews Realtor#Carrera#Oppulent#Compass#Wensley Dr#Exp Realty Llc Specs
    Real Simple

    This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

    When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
    INTERIOR DESIGN
    PopSugar

    Everything You Need From Bed Bath & Beyond's Major Home Sale

    There's no time like spring to refresh your home with fresh linens, new kitchen tools, and decor accents — especially because Bed Bath & Beyond is holding the Big Home Event right this minute. As the name suggests, this sale is H-U-G-E, offering lower prices on everything from curtains to hair tools to small appliances.
    HOME & GARDEN
    Connecticut Post

    Single-family house sells for $1.1 million in Milford

    This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. A 2,026-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located on 127 Melba Street in Milford was sold on February...
    MILFORD, CT
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Economy
    NewsBreak
    Real Estate
    Canyon News

    Martha De Laurentiis’ Mansion Up For Sale

    BEVERLY HILLS—Martha De Laurentiis, who was the producer for the movies ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Red Dragon, has recently had her mansion up for sale. It has been roughly three months since her death and De Laurentiis’ luxury Beverly Hills home is officially on the market for $37.5 million. De Laurentiis’ and her producer husband, Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away in 2010, resided in the home for 35 years.
    BEVERLY HILLS, CA
    Axios Charlotte

    See inside Charlotte’s first carless apartment complex

    Charlotte’s first carless apartment complex, a just-finished multifamily Optimist Park property called The Joinery, opens Friday to new tenants. Why it matters: The Joinery’s debut comes as Charlotte tries to become less reliant on cars and more efficient generally with its public transit. By eliminating parking, the developer behind the project, Space Craft, was able to […] The post See inside Charlotte’s first carless apartment complex appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    News Talk KIT

    Tiny House for Sale in Yakima Is Giving Fierce ‘Starter Home’ Realness

    Tiny House for Sale in Yakima Is Giving Fierce 'Starter Home' Realness. It's only 183 sq ft but with just enough space to stand in and store your most precious (small) possessions! The owner states on TinyHouseListings.com that this property used to be a coffee stand in Idaho. It was since been hauled to Yakima and turned into a storage shed, but is now being offered as the opportunity of a lifetime for one lucky person who can purchase the tiny home for $17,000.
    YAKIMA, WA
    Axios Charlotte

    Levine Museum to be replaced by high-rise luxury apartments

    A New York developer called Vela Uptown LLC has purchased the Levine Museum property in Uptown for $10.75 million. In its place, the developer plans to build a high-rise luxury apartment building, according to a statement from the museum Thursday. Why it matters: The sale marks a major next chapter for the renowned museum, which […] The post Levine Museum to be replaced by high-rise luxury apartments appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Axios Charlotte

    Charlotte, NC
    4K+
    Followers
    1K+
    Post
    676K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

     https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy