Hot Homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $265K to $1.1M

3111 Butter Churn Ln. : $550,000

Neighborhood: Hearthstone in Matthews

Realtor: Olivia Hwang at The Redbud Group

Features: Wrap-around porch, remodeled kitchen with Carrera marble countertops, close to Colonel Francis Beatty Park.

Specs: 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,674 square feet

There’s a sense of luxury in the air or maybe it’s this week’s hot homes.

Whether you’re looking for an oppulent house or a home with just a few high-end finishes, this roundup should satisfy your desired taste.

Why we love it: This luxury condo has contemporary finishes that elevate the space.

Neighborhood: Creswick

Realtor: Caranna O’Melveny • COMPASS Southpark



Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 647 square feet

1 bed, 1 bath, 647 square feet Notable features: Fully furnished, modern light fixtures, gold kitchen detailing, black cabinetry, patio, built-in closet shelves, and a patterned backdrop with fireplace.

Why we love it: The minimalistic vibe is pulled together with the all-white interior and exterior that brightens up the entire home along with the abundance of natural light.

Neighborhood: Montclaire

Montclaire Realtor: Andrew Greenberg • EXP Realty LLC

Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,085 square feet

4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,085 square feet Notable features: Hardwood floors, marbled island, marbled shower and spacious backyard.

Why we love it: There’s so much to love about this bungalow but the brown paint paired with the hardwood floors adds a lot of warmth.

Neighborhood: Noda

Noda Realtor: Lexie Longstreet • Savvy + Co Real Estate

Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,132 square feet

4 beds, 3 baths, 2,132 square feet Notable features: Shaded porch, brick fireplace, standalone bath tub, spacious walk-in closet, built-in cabinet on island and built-in shelving.

Why we love it: This is a royal townhouse with high-end finishes that pairs well with urban conveniences.

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

Elizabeth Realtor: Kristen Strause at Brandon Lawn Real Estate LLC

Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,465 square feet

3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,465 square feet Notable features: Arched walkways, built-in dining bench, black cabinetry, gold bathroom fixtures, digital shower controls, surround sound and an outdoor fireplace.

Why we love it: The renovated kitchen and bathroom received People’s Choice awards, but multiple living spaces makes this a family choice.

Neighborhood: Providence Park

Providence Park Realtor: Becky Petersen • Coldwell Banker Realty

Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,573 square feet

4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,573 square feet Notable features: Rounded porch columns, checkered flooring in the entryway, quartz kitchen countertops, spacious bedrooms and detached garage.

