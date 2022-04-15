ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Section 37 Axe Room brings axe throwing to Treasure Valley

By Anna Azallion
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CvAK_0fA6gcKN00

The owners of Section 37 Axe Room tried axe throwing for the first time when they were on vacation in Colorado, then knew they had to bring it to Idaho. They opened Section 37 in Boise back in 2018 and have now grown to three locations. One of them is a franchise location.

"Indoor axe throwing, what's that?" section 37 owner Ashley Brennan said. "It's Idaho in an activity."

After trying axe throwing on vacation, Brennan and her husband immediately started working to bring it to the Treasure Valley.

"We found a building, signed a lease and got started."

They opened the first location of section 37 in Boise back in 2018. Now, they have two more locations in Garden City and Caldwell. The Caldwell location was the second to open in January of 2020.

"It was very exciting and then instantly very scary," Brennan said.

After shutting down for three months because of the pandemic, section 37 was able to continue to grow.

"We're set up pretty well for social distancing as it is. I mean our lanes are twelve feet so groups are already separated," she said.

Then in December of last year, Brennan's friend Kapi Thomas opened the first franchise location in Garden City.

She said the atmosphere is what makes section 37 unique, "The music the fun, like you kind of just get to--you get to bring your own beer, your own wine, get food delivered or bring your own food."

Here's how it works at Section 37 Axe Room:

"Everybody comes in, they sign the waiver, snag a free piece of candy and then you would come back here to the throwing lane, I'll take you to lane six. So when you come, we would have everybody stand back behind like near the table and then we would kind of walk you through a demonstration of how you would want to throw," Thomas said.

"When you throw, I start with my feet shoulder-width apart and then I take one step in, lunge and throw," Brennan said.

And thanks to the axperts who work at Section 37 Axe Room, Thomas said anyone can hit a bullseye and get to ring the bell

"The first time you actually--we call it thunking it, when you hit the wood and it sticks. That moment, you're just like oh yes I totally can do this," she said.

The Garden City location is having its grand opening next month. You can find more information by clicking here .

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, ID
City
Caldwell, ID
Garden City, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Caldwell, ID
Government
Boise, ID
Government
Garden City, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Government
State
Colorado State
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Boise, ID
Caldwell, ID
Business
Ash Jurberg

The one billionaire who lives in Idaho

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there are 2,668 billionaires in the world, with 748 of them living in the United States. However, there is only one billionaire that lives in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasure Valley#Axe Throwing
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

1K+
Followers
816
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy