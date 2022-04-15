ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ceviche and house music are recipe for cool at new Charlotte hotspot Yunta

By Emma Way
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyQEW_0fA6gV6A00

The new Peruvian-Japanese fusion restaurant, Yunta , has quietly and quickly taken off in the weeks since it opened in March.

The big picture: Yunta was barely on my radar before it opened, and that was a mistake. Word spread fast about the restaurant from the owners of Viva Chicken, and now prime dinnertime reservations are hard to come by.

  • The 7pm slot is booked up every Friday until mid-May, and Saturdays look similar.

Why it matters: The industrial design paired with chef Bruno Macchiavello’s wide-reaching menu and the just-loud-enough house music gives Yunta a big city feel in an intimate package.

  • Everything from the ceviche to the Pisco sour to the service lives up to the hype.
  • Yunta currently has a 4.9-star rating on Google and a 5-star rating on Yelp .

Zoom out: We already knew Charlotte’s food scene is pretty stellar, but it seems like the rest of the country is just now discovering this. Charlotte was named one of the U.S.’ next great food cities by Food & Wine magazine this week. Restaurants like Yunta help raise our profile even more.

Yes, and: Ceviche — a core feature of Yunta’s menu — is having a moment in Charlotte and beyond.

Quick confession: Before I could write this article about my first visit to Yunta, I went back a second time. So this is a two-for-one deal about both visits — a girls night out and a double date, respectively.

Let’s get to it. Here are my 7 takeaways.

(1) Sit at the bar if you don’t have a reservation.

Reservations are recommended, but you may get lucky with a seat at the L-shaped bar. The bar overlooks Yunta’s open kitchen so you can watch bartenders prepping cocktails and chefs firing up octopus.

  • There’s also seating available outside, but they’re better for drinks than dinner.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGfkl_0fA6gV6A00

Yunta’s dining room was still busy when I arrived for my 8:30pm reservation on a Tuesday. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

(2) Pisco Sours are a must.

Speaking of drinks, Yunta’s take on the classic Peruvian cocktail comes with three flavors of foam: traditional, passion fruit and violet. I ordered passion fruit, but the house favorite so far is violet, which adds a touch of lavender to the sour and citrusy drink.

  • Cocktails range in price from $10 to $14, which the Pisco Sour falling right in between at $12.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WASea_0fA6gV6A00

Pisco sour with passion fruit foam (right). Photo: Emma Way/Axios

(3) Cancha is the new bread for the table.

When you sit down, you’ll be served water and a bowl of cancha, toasty Peruvian-style corn nuts. Just like fresh bread, Yunta serves cancha while it’s still warm. It makes a great addition to a bowl of ceviche, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szwPV_0fA6gV6A00

Photo: Emma Way/Axios

(4) Order a little bit of everything.

The menu is split in 10 categories from bites and ceviche to maki rolls and “the wok.” Here are some of my favorite dishes I tried:

  • Shrimp croquettes with aji amarillo sauce ($12).
  • Fried yuca tostones with rocoto sweet chili ($9).
  • Yuca balls stuffed with Andean farm cheese and aji carretillero sauce ($10).
  • Parrillero maki sushi roll with tuna, avocado, chimichurri and aji citrus ($15).
  • Arroz chaufa, a Peruvian fried rice ($18).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnoVP_0fA6gV6A00

The yuca balls ooze cheese like a mozzarella stick. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOWZi_0fA6gV6A00

One of my personal favorites: the shrimp croquettes. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

(5) But please don’t leave without ordering the ceviche.

I’ve tried three types of ceviche from Yunta’s menu of four, and I’m on a mission to try them all. My favorite so far is the Tiger’s Milk ceviche ($18) with the catch of the day, fried squid, tiger’s milk and tartara sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCwLw_0fA6gV6A00

The namesake Yunta ceviche. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGKIY_0fA6gV6A00

Tiger’s Milk ceviche. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cr3mz_0fA6gV6A00

Classico Ceviche. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

(6) The AC isn’t great …

Brand-new restaurants often have kinks they need to work out, and this is a big one. It was pretty cool out on my first visit so this wasn’t an issue, but it was 80 degrees out on my second visit and steamy inside. I called on April 13 and an employee said they’re still working on fixing the AC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlQbD_0fA6gV6A00

Yunta’s indoor/outdoor patio is covered in greenery. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

(7) … But the music is.

Just like the temperature, the music is hot. Yunta’s deep house music playlist is cool without trying too hard. It reminds me of nights at Soul Gastro, one of Charlotte’s other effortlessly cool restaurants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lj2mM_0fA6gV6A00

Cap off your night with dessert. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Try Yunta yourself

Location: Find it at 2201 South Blvd. next to Wine Loft where a Five Guys used to be.

Hours: It’s open 11:30am-2:30pm and 5-10pm daily.

The post Ceviche and house music are recipe for cool at new Charlotte hotspot Yunta appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 2

Related
The Kitchn

I Worked at a Popular NYC Pasta Restaurant and This Is the Italian Condiment I Swear By (Bonus: it’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I was a line cook at Misi, guests would frequently peer into the open kitchen and ask me what my favorite dish is. Time after time, I always found myself responding with the leeks. Leeks, really? But these leeks are special. They’re roasted until tender, slathered in a spicy and bright anchovy vinaigrette, topped with Sicilian pistachios, and finished with a drizzle of a very special ingredient: Italian-imported TuttoCalabria Calabrian Chili Oil. This sumptuous condiment makes any vegetable — even one as simple as leeks — so, so tasty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios Charlotte

7 takeaways from my first time at Puttery, Charlotte’s cool new mini-golf bar

The swanky new bar Puttery is off to a hot start in Charlotte, selling out most Saturdays. What to expect: The 15,000-square-foot space in South End has two putt-putt courses, a full bar and a lounge for ordering drinks and apps before or after a game. Perfect for: Date night, an evening out with friends, a team-building […] The post 7 takeaways from my first time at Puttery, Charlotte’s cool new mini-golf bar appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
Best of South Florida

New candy-coated cocktails and Cajun menu items at Smokey Bones

No, it's not a fish tank. It's a cocktail — from Smokey Bones.Smokey Bones. Smokey Bones, the full-service restaurant chain delivering barbecue and award-winning ribs via 61 locations across 16 states, is taking flavor cues from the Bayou and adding a brand new Cajun Mahi entrée and Louisiana-style BBQ Shrimp appetizer to the menu.
Mashed

The Real Reason Bobby Flay Dips Fried Chicken In Buttermilk

Professional chefs learn a slew of different techniques through the years, which they often develop based on their own trial and error. While there are countless ways to prepare a dish, you'll almost never find two chefs who do it the exact same way. Bobbly Flay has been a renowned...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Dip Your Chips into the Best Salsa, as Chosen by Expert Cooks

Our experts dipped into 10 different jars to find the very best salsa on store shelves. Find out which brand you need for your next snack attack. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Bobby Flay Called This One Of His 'Favorite Pasta Dishes Of All Time'

While there are simple rules for how to make perfect pasta, including using the correct pot and using plenty of cool or cold water (via What's Cooking America), saucing it is more a matter of personal preference. Some people prefer tried-and-true sauces like bolognese, marinara, or carbonara, while others fancy something more unusual — including a famous Food Network host.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Music#Food Wine#Hotspot#Food Drink#Peruvian#Viva Chicken#Pisco#Midwood Smokehouse#Stir#Squareone#State Of Confusion#Cbj
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 stunners for sale in Charlotte, starting at $200K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 9420 Harris Glen Drive: $365,900 Neighborhood: Davis Lake Realtor: Jessica Smith at The Redbud Group Features: Fireplace, ensuite primary bathroom, fenced-in backyard. Specs: 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2001 square feet Our hot homes search this week […] The post Hot homes: 4 stunners for sale in Charlotte, starting at $200K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mashed

Firehouse Subs Is Even More Fiery With The Return Of A Spicy Item

While Firehouse Subs is always serving steaming hot subs, the return of a favorite spicy menu item has many people making a dash to their local restaurant. As the quick service restaurant brand says in its mission statement, its story has "some serious meat in it," the reality is that this sandwich restaurant blends delicious food and a commitment to helping the community (via the brand's website). Even if many have tried to copy that signature bread recipe, the meat and flavors in between that bread is what brings people back time and again.
RESTAURANTS
Salon

How to focus on simple cooking, according to a professional chef

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Much has been written about the radical changes in the development of cuisine and gastronomy over the last 35 years, particularly on the discussion about the "virtues" of molecular gastronomy or modernist cuisine (or any other term employed by the food media). This trend in cooking has its roots in neo-Catalan cuisine, and Ferran and Albert Adrià initially developed the principles at Restaurant El Bulli in Spain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios Charlotte

Weekday Planner: 20 fun things to do in Charlotte this week

MONDAY, MARCH 21 Collier Classics 10-Year Anniversary Dinner Leah & Louise | 6:30-9:30pm | $190 | Details  Why you should go: Local restaurateurs Greg and Subrina Collier are celebrating 10 years in the food and beverage industry with a special 10-course tasting event featuring their most popular dishes from the past decade. Singles Mixer Hoppin’ | […] The post Weekday Planner: 20 fun things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s favorite grocers compete for customer dollars

Walmart is once again the most popular grocer in the Charlotte region by market share, according to data released this week from sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide. Of all the grocery dollars spent in the Charlotte metro in 2021, 21.6% was at Walmart. Next up: Harris Teeter, with 17.6% of the area’s grocery store market […] The post Charlotte’s favorite grocers compete for customer dollars appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABC 4

Local bakery spreads love one treat at a time

Local baker adds a dash of love to every pastry! Callie Pickle, Pastry Chef from Love Baked by Callie joined hour one of GTU to share with viewers Upcoming Markets, Monthly Specials, Cakes and Special Events, and the mantra for Love Baked. Pickle is passionate about paying forward. Pickles’ mantra...
FOOD & DRINKS
Axios Charlotte

Popular pickleball restaurant and bar “exploring” Charlotte expansion

Chicken N Pickle is eyeing Charlotte for expansion. What’s happening: The Missouri-based chain doesn’t have a set timeline or site for a Charlotte location, but company spokesperson Carrie Bartlow tells Axios, “to say we are exploring it would be accurate.”  Depending on the timeline, Charlotte could be their first location on the East Coast. Details: […] The post Popular pickleball restaurant and bar “exploring” Charlotte expansion appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Kitchn

I’m a Private Chef and Swear By This Underrated Tool for the Perfect Golden Brown Sear and Crispy Finish

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Don’t you just hate it when you’re patiently waiting for perfectly charred grill marks or a golden brown sear, only to be left disappointed at your food’s still-pale surface when you think it’s done? I’m a professional cook, and let me tell you, it happens to the best of us. That’s why I was so excited when I found this weighted grill press in a client’s kitchen cabinet. I used it on their sirloin steak, and I got a beautifully even sear — perfectly cooked, too. I already loved Lodge for their trusted line of cast iron pans and cookware, but I was unexpectedly impressed with the brand’s lesser-known grill press. It’s my new must-have for gorgeous grill marks every time.
LIFESTYLE
Parade

18 Traditional Mexican Recipes for the Most Delicious Cinco de Mayo

Mexican food is so vibrant, both in taste and color. You could eat it every day without ever getting tired of it, given the countless Mexican flavors, ingredients, dishes and ways to prepare them. Having said that, traditional and authentic Mexican food is not always easy to find—and it can be quite different than what we are used to. That’s where these 18 best Cinco de Mayo food recipes come in.
RECIPES
Mashed

These Are Bobby Flay's Favorite Restaurants In Las Vegas

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay has had a presence in Las Vegas since 2004 when he opened Mesa Grill inside Caesars Palace (via Vegas Food & Fun). Flay's Southwestern fare was a hit on the strip, serving roughly three million diners over 16 years (via Eater). Although the restaurant remained successful, Flay told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the pandemic caused him to reflect on what he's most passionate about, which is Italian cuisine, specifically from the Amalfi Coast. His recent travels to Italy combined with Caesars' desire for more seafood combined to form his new concept, Amalfi, which moved into the Mesa Grill space in May of 2021 (via Las Vegas Magazine).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Axios Charlotte

New gelato shop opening in Plaza Midwood, where Rita’s Italian Ice used to be

A new gourmet gelato shop called “Cold Hearted Gelato” is opening in Plaza Midwood. Why it matters: It’s the brainchild of Chef Elinn Hesse, former chef de cuisine at Bardo and Counter-. Hesse moved to Charlotte from NYC about five years ago, where she worked at Michelin Star restaurants. “I’ve been a chef my whole […] The post New gelato shop opening in Plaza Midwood, where Rita’s Italian Ice used to be appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy