ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia pledges more missile strikes on Kyiv after overnight hit, says captured Mariupol steel plant

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

April 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday it had struck a military target on the edge of Kyiv with cruise missiles overnight and promised more strikes against the Ukrainian capital.

The ministry said its forces had also completely taken control of the Ilyich Steel Plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Russia said on Wednesday that 1,026 soldiers of Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade, including 162 officers, had surrendered near the steel plant.

Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks, has seen the fiercest fighting and the most comprehensive destruction since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24. (Reporting by Reuters)

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missiles#Ukraine#Steel#Defence Ministry#Ukrainian#The Ilyich Steel Plant#Marine Brigade#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
BBC

Ukraine war: Zelensky tells Moscow 'it's time to talk'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Russia to meet for talks, saying it was time to restore "territorial integrity and justice" for Ukraine. His appeal appeal came as fierce fighting continued, 23 days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Bulgaria Expels 10 Russian Diplomats

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's foreign ministry said on Friday it had declared 10 Russian diplomats "persona non grata" and given them 72 hours to leave the Balkan country over what it said were activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status. It is the second wave of expulsions of Russian diplomats...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
NBC Chicago

Explosions Reported in Kyiv and Lviv; Russia Says It Has Struck a Military Plant in the Capital

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Explosions have been reported in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv on Saturday morning, prompting concerns that Russia is stepping up attacks on Ukraine in retaliation for the sinking of its flagship missile cruiser Moskva by Ukrainian forces.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy