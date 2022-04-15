Dru DeShields, Brendan Zurbrugg participate in prep showcase

During their first year as high school starting quarterbacks last fall, West Branch junior Dru DeShields and Alliance sophomore Brendan Zurbrugg played at a high level.

While they focused on helping their teams during the 2021 high school football season, both quarterbacks got a chance to showcase their individual skills at the Elite 11 Ohio Regional quarterback event inside the Massillon-based Paul L. David Athletic Training Center April 9.

DeShields, who guided West Branch to a 13-1 record and the Eastern Buckeye Conference championship, was one of more than 50 quarterbacks in the high school Class of 2023 who competed.

"There were two groups of quarterbacks from my class," DeShields said. "It was a great experience, because I competed against the best quarterbacks from my region and that competition was really good."

Headlining DeShields' senior class was Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore, a five-star college recruit who directed his team to a 13-1 record which included a 39-29 win over Ohio power Cincinnati Moeller. Moore, a Cleveland-area native, has received offers from Power Five programs, headed by national playoff champion Georgia along with Ohio State, Louisiana State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Michigan.

"He [Moore] has excellent skills," said DeShields, a three-sport athlete who aspires to play college football. "After watching him, I learned I need to get bigger and stronger than I am right now. I was measured in my stocking feet at 6-2 and 168 pounds. [Moore] also is 6-2, but he is listed at 195 pounds."

Zurbrugg was part of the Class of 2024 who participated in the event and got plenty of chances to test his arm.

"We had several stations that lasted 15-to-20 minutes, and I got a chance to throw a lot of balls," said Zurbrugg, who competed after having a cast removed from his wrist, which he said was injured while playing pick-up basketball. "It was also a learning experience. I learned how to escape pockets and improve my footwork."

DeShields and Zurbrugg are extremely accurate throwers. During the fall season, DeShields completed 68% of his passes (259 of 383) for 3,639 yards, with 41 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Zurbrugg connected on 69% of his attempts (174 of 251) for 1,815 yards, with 14 touchdowns and only three picks.

They transferred that accuracy to the regional event at Massillon. Both DeShields and Zurbrugg finished high in their respective classes for consistently putting the football on target.

Sharing the same long-range football dream as DeShields, Zurbrugg believes he is a more polished quarterback than he was when he lined up behind center for last year's regular-season opener at Lake.

"My arm's gotten stronger than it was one year ago," said Zurbrugg, who also started one game at Salem in place of injured senior Brandon Alexander as a freshman in 2020.

DeShields believes any individual showcase is a plus, but he also says the instruction he has received from Brian Maendler, a private trainer from Brunswick, has helped him develop.

"He helped me understand the importance of using my hips," DeShields said. "It has helped me put more velocity on my throws."

Maendler also has mentored Medina senior quarterback Drew Allar, who competed in the Elite 11 showcase in 2021 and signed a letter-of-intent to play college football at Penn State.

"I don't know [Allar], but I know Brad has worked with him," DeShields said.

Zurbrugg also credits the tutelage he has received from Chris Zurbrugg, his father and a former Alliance quarterback in the early 1980s, a former Alliance head coach (2000-02) and the football team's current offensive coordinator, for helping put him in position to even think about competing in the Elite 11 event.

"My dad taught me all the basics about the position and what I need to do to play it," Zurbrugg said.

The Ohio regional is one of nine throughout the country. Previous competitions were held in Orlando, Baton Rouge, Dallas and Atlanta, with more slated in Las Vegas, Nashville, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, with 20 competitors chosen for the finals.