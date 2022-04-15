ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Dru DeShields, Brendan Zurbrugg participate in prep showcase

By Mike Keating, The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYjeP_0fA6fsAY00

During their first year as high school starting quarterbacks last fall, West Branch junior Dru DeShields and Alliance sophomore Brendan Zurbrugg played at a high level.

While they focused on helping their teams during the 2021 high school football season, both quarterbacks got a chance to showcase their individual skills at the Elite 11 Ohio Regional quarterback event inside the Massillon-based Paul L. David Athletic Training Center April 9.

DeShields, who guided West Branch to a 13-1 record and the Eastern Buckeye Conference championship, was one of more than 50 quarterbacks in the high school Class of 2023 who competed.

"There were two groups of quarterbacks from my class," DeShields said. "It was a great experience, because I competed against the best quarterbacks from my region and that competition was really good."

Headlining DeShields' senior class was Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore, a five-star college recruit who directed his team to a 13-1 record which included a 39-29 win over Ohio power Cincinnati Moeller. Moore, a Cleveland-area native, has received offers from Power Five programs, headed by national playoff champion Georgia along with Ohio State, Louisiana State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Michigan.

"He [Moore] has excellent skills," said DeShields, a three-sport athlete who aspires to play college football. "After watching him, I learned I need to get bigger and stronger than I am right now. I was measured in my stocking feet at 6-2 and 168 pounds. [Moore] also is 6-2, but he is listed at 195 pounds."

Zurbrugg was part of the Class of 2024 who participated in the event and got plenty of chances to test his arm.

"We had several stations that lasted 15-to-20 minutes, and I got a chance to throw a lot of balls," said Zurbrugg, who competed after having a cast removed from his wrist, which he said was injured while playing pick-up basketball. "It was also a learning experience. I learned how to escape pockets and improve my footwork."

DeShields and Zurbrugg are extremely accurate throwers. During the fall season, DeShields completed 68% of his passes (259 of 383) for 3,639 yards, with 41 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Zurbrugg connected on 69% of his attempts (174 of 251) for 1,815 yards, with 14 touchdowns and only three picks.

They transferred that accuracy to the regional event at Massillon. Both DeShields and Zurbrugg finished high in their respective classes for consistently putting the football on target.

Sharing the same long-range football dream as DeShields, Zurbrugg believes he is a more polished quarterback than he was when he lined up behind center for last year's regular-season opener at Lake.

"My arm's gotten stronger than it was one year ago," said Zurbrugg, who also started one game at Salem in place of injured senior Brandon Alexander as a freshman in 2020.

DeShields believes any individual showcase is a plus, but he also says the instruction he has received from Brian Maendler, a private trainer from Brunswick, has helped him develop.

"He helped me understand the importance of using my hips," DeShields said. "It has helped me put more velocity on my throws."

Maendler also has mentored Medina senior quarterback Drew Allar, who competed in the Elite 11 showcase in 2021 and signed a letter-of-intent to play college football at Penn State.

"I don't know [Allar], but I know Brad has worked with him," DeShields said.

Zurbrugg also credits the tutelage he has received from Chris Zurbrugg, his father and a former Alliance quarterback in the early 1980s, a former Alliance head coach (2000-02) and the football team's current offensive coordinator, for helping put him in position to even think about competing in the Elite 11 event.

"My dad taught me all the basics about the position and what I need to do to play it," Zurbrugg said.

The Ohio regional is one of nine throughout the country. Previous competitions were held in Orlando, Baton Rouge, Dallas and Atlanta, with more slated in Las Vegas, Nashville, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, with 20 competitors chosen for the finals.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illini add transfer Genesis Bryant

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball still has a long way to go before the season gets started, but the roster reconstruction is well underway. It got a lift Saturday in the form of transfer guard Genesis Bryant. Bryant played two season at North Carolina State, averaging 2.1 points per game in 5.4 minutes per […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WISH-TV

Legendary Lawrence North basketball coach Jack Keefer retires

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After 46 seasons on the bench at Indianapolis prep boys’ basketball powerhouse Lawrence North High School, Wildcats coach Jack Keefer is calling it a career. Keefer arrived at Lawrence North in 1976 when the school opened its doors. He retires after one of the most-decorated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Henry County Daily Herald

Strong Rock Christian adds renowned coach, administrator Gary Schofield

Strong Rock Christian School has hired Gary Schofield as the Locust Grove private school's associate athletic director. Schofield will be charged with leading and developing the elementary and youth athletics program while assisting athletic director Tommy Webb with academy and high school athletics. Schofield has served as a certified athletic trainer through the National Athletic Trainers’ Association for 23 years, and is a longtime certified strength and conditioning specialist with distinction via the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Massillon, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Washington State
Alliance, OH
Sports
City
Alliance, OH
Alliance, OH
Football
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Massillon, OH
Football
City
Massillon, OH
City
Nashville, OH
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga FC names Randy Douglas as women's team's first head coach

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced Friday that Randy Douglas will be the head coach for the Women's team. Douglas's coaching career began in the Scenic City almost 30 years ago, and is now headed back. “I'm looking forward to this challenge,” said Douglas. “The expectations...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Stamford Advocate

Darien captains have mission beyond volleyball court

DARIEN — Luke Bradbury, Trevor Herget and Isaac McMullin tightened bonds formed in grade school when they found themselves together on the Darien boys’ volleyball team. The trio of team captains took separate paths to join coach Laurie LaRusso’s perennial powerhouse. As one, however, they agree their next journey to do mission work for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) will be life changing.
DARIEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan King
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Chris Martin
Daily Leader

2022 Daily Leader All-Area Boys’ Basketball Team

Once he steps across half court, Jaheim Ball is within his shooting range. A 5-foot-10 senior guard, Ball averaged 14.3 points per game for a Lawrence County team that finished 18-10 this season. He also averaged 4.1 assist and 3.3 rebounds per game for coach Pat Bridges. Ball can pull up from the logo, but he’s also a gifted passer that ran the offense as a point guard.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#Atlanta#High School Football#American Football#Notre Dame
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces local Deuce Benjamin commits to New Mexico State, becomes third Aggie pledge in 2022 recruiting class

LAS CRUCES — Las Cruces High's Deuce Benjamin has committed to New Mexico State, the high school senior announced on Instragram Saturday afternoon. The 2022 Maxpreps New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year and 2021 Gatorade New Mexico Boys Player of the Year is the first true high school pledge of NMSU head coach Greg Heiar's first recruiting class. He is the son of legendary Aggie William Benjamin, who played at NMSU from 1988-1992, is one of three Aggies with more than 200 career steals and is now the Las Cruces High boys head basketball coach.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
El Paso News

Halbleib appointed Asst. Athletic Dir. for Development

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Friday, April 15, Natalie Halbleib was appointed Assistant Athletic Director for Development at UTEP. Halbleib is transitioning from UTEP Director of Women’s Basketball Operations to her new role, according to UTEP. Halbleib served as the DOBO during the 2021-22 season under head coach Kevin Baker.
EL PASO, TX
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland H.S. baseball notebook: Derry not getting comfortable

His team bouncing into the TribLive HSSN rankings for the first time this season, Derry baseball coach John Flickinger is excited but far from content. The last thing he wants is for the Trojans to get comfortable at the No. 4 spot in WPIAL Class 4A. The Trojans moved to...
DERRY, PA
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

739
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy