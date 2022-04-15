ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

The Advocate seeks questions for Licking County commissioner forum at C-TEC

By The Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiFgW_0fA6frHp00

In an effort to help Licking County voters select their next county commissioner, The Advocate will host a candidates' forum on April 25.

The forum will include both Democrat and Republican candidates seeking their party nominations.

Advocate Editor Benjamin Lanka said the event was a way for people to learn about the candidates directly.

"Part of any local news organization's job is to help educate voters about their candidates," he said. "And we want readers to feel a part of the process."

People may submit questions to ask the commissioner candidates for consideration by sending them via email to advocate@newarkadvocate.com. Not all questions will be used, and live questions will not be taken at the event.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the C-TEC auditorium with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Lanka, along with WNKO/THTH News Director Dave Doney, will moderate the event.

Democrat candidates Gail Herold and DeVeonne Gregory will take the stage at 7 p.m. Republican candidates Rick Black and Bill Hayes will follow, roughly at 7:45 p.m. Please plan to arrive by 7 p.m. as access may be limited after.

During the forum, candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and answer questions selected by The Advocate, WNKO and the League of Women Voters of Licking County.

If you go

What: Licking County Commissioner candidate forum

When: 7 p.m. April 25 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Where: C-TEC auditorium. Guests should drive into entrance 4 and walk to the doors by the small playground.

Have a candidate question: Submit questions for the candidates to advocate@newarkadvocate.com.

Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

