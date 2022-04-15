How To Raise Sane Kids When Leaving Public Schools Isn’t An Option

So, you're not a fan of the left's radical 'woke' agenda being taught in public schools. You're not alone. But what do you do when private school, or home-schooling, is not an option?

"Everybody wants to know, does this mean my kids are doomed? Does this mean they are going to be consumed by the woke machine?" said author Katy Faust, "And the answer is no, it doesn't have to mean that."

Can you still raise a good conservative kid, that has character, in a public school. The answer is yes.

"Whoever gets to the kid first about a difficult subject, they will automatically consider the expert" Faust told KTRH, "So you need to be the one that gets to them first about abortion, and socialism, and transgenderism, all of the woke topics. You must be considered the authority in their world, so parents you can do this, but you will never do this if you're passive."

The bottom line is, if we don't raise our kids, the public schools will be more than happy to indoctrinate them for you.

For more on this very important topic, Katy Faust has co-authored a new book with Stacy Manning titled: "Them Before Us: Why We Need A Global Children's Rights Movement".



