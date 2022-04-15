Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Ocean, east central Burlington, Monmouth and northeastern Middlesex Counties through 1030 PM EDT At 953 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from Perth Amboy to West Freehold to near Presidential Lakes Estates. Movement was east at 40 mph. This line of showers and storms has a history of producing 40-50 mph wind gusts. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Toms River, Perth Amboy, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Sandy Hook, Lakewood, Middletown, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, Marlboro, Tinton Falls, Holmdel, Red Bank, Beachwood, Matawan, Manasquan, Highlands, Point Pleasant Beach and Presidential Lakes Estates. This includes the following highways Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 20 and 34. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 74 and 129. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
