Mower County, MN

One Killed, Another Injured In Crash In Mower County Town

By Kim David
KROC News
KROC News
 1 day ago
Waltham, MN (KROC AM News) - Two vehicles collided Thursday in the Mower County town of Waltham and one of the drivers was killed. The accident happened around 2:00 pm. The State Patrol...

CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver's condition was not immediately available. It's not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
We Are Iowa

Iowa man killed by excavator at salvage yard

PATON, Iowa — According to his brother, Kevin Cummings was a man of many hobbies—a fisher, a hunter, a racing fan. But after his death on April 8, his brother is left with some difficult questions. "Why did it happen when it shouldn't have happened?" Keith Cummings said.
PATON, IA
CBS Minnesota

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal's brother, Kevin. "I've never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye," Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin's family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
LINDSTROM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winds cause semi-tractor and trailer loaded with cattle to rollover

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a rollover accident Tuesday night. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that around 8:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor/trailer rollover accident. Authorities said that the driver of the 1998...
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was "a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene" and that "shots rang out several times." In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
KIMT

Drone video: Damage from the southside of Mason City

Many buildings were destroyed during Tuesday night's storm. A 'miracle' no injuries or deaths as southern part of Mason City suffers massive destruction (with drone footage) Buildings and homes on 35th St. were destroyed, and police and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said it's a miracle no deaths or injuries were reported.
KARE 11

Tornado touchdowns confirmed in southeastern Minnesota

TAOPI, Minn. — A small community in far southeastern Minnesota is in shock after being slammed by a tornado that has impacted nearly every building in town. Mower County Emergency Manger Amy Lammey says National Weather Service crews have confirmed that the tornado, an EF2, was on the ground for five to six miles and hit the town of Taopi shortly after warning sirens went off at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday.
TAOPI, MN
106.9 KROC

Byron Man Crashes Into Parked Semi-truck In Owatonna

Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - A Byron man was hurt in a crash Thursday involving a semi-truck. It happened around 9:00 pm on Highway 14 in Owatonna near I-35 The State Patrol reports that 38-year-old Lucas Beery was driving east when his vehicle crashed into the truck that was parked on the shoulder.
OWATONNA, MN
Bring Me The News

9 semis blown over by severe storm on I-35 near Faribault

A severe thunderstorm has blown nine semi-trucks over on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show multiple semis tipped over on I-35 near Mile Post 53, which is located south of Faribault. The trucks are blown over on a stretch of I-35 that was hit by a severe thunderstorm just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

EF-2 Tornado Nearly Destroys Taopi, Minnesota: 'Just Lucky People Are Living'

TAOPI, Minn. (WCCO) — In Mower County, the small town of Taopi is almost completely destroyed. The National Weather Service confirmed and EF-2 tornado hit there on Tuesday night. It was on the ground for 7 miles and was 250 yards wide. Winds measured more than 130 miles per hour. Norma Kiefer, 94, was helped out of her home by her son Jim. "She went in this bedroom here, and that's when all the windows blew in," he said. More pics of the tornado damage in Mower County @WCCO pic.twitter.com/zTGzejhZg8 — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 13, 2022 Several homes in the area were leveled, and trucks...
TAOPI, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 1 critical after Highway 7 crash in Carver County

A 53-year-old Silver Lake man is dead and a 55-year-old Clearwater woman is injured following a crash on Highway 7, north of New Germany, in Carver County Thursday afternoon. The crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the Silver Lake man was driving a Kia Telluride westbound on Hwy. 7 around 1 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by the woman driving a Ford Taurus northbound from County Road 33 to Hwy. 7.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Watch These Planes Land During Massive Windy Conditions in Minnesota

Just how windy was it in Minnesota? It was so windy that planes had to use an unusual flight path and different runway to land as they battled strong winds Thursday. While we're used to the weather usually being somewhat windy here in southeast Minnesota (Rochester has been ranked as one of the Windiest Cities in the Country), Mother Nature really kicked those winds up a notch or two on Thursday.
ROCHESTER, MN
