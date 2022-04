The pressure had been growing on Joe Root for some time, but perhaps what would turn out to be his final Test as England captain cemented his fate. The third game of England’s winter tour of the Caribbean was disastrous, as they succumbed in meek fashion not dissimilar to the Ashes thrashing that preceded it, with Root powerless and out of ideas to stifle the West Indies. This time the verdict was unanimous. Michael Atherton, Michael Vaughan, Nasser Hussain – former England captains who understand the unique stresses and strains of the job and how it pervades every corner of...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO