The Bowie Baysox hit hard and often against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night toward a 6-2 win. Bowie scored all of their runs in the first five innings of the game, highlighted by home runs by Toby Welk and J.D. Mundy. On the mound, Brandon Young hurled five innings of one-run ball, and Cameron Bishop followed with four innings of his own on the back end.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO