Mower County, MN

One Killed, Another Injured In Crash In Mower County Town

By Kim David
 1 day ago
Waltham, MN (KROC AM News) - Two vehicles collided Thursday in the Mower County town of Waltham and one of the drivers was killed. The accident happened around 2:00 pm. The State Patrol...

Quick Country 96.5

Woman Killed in Crash Near Rochester High School

Rochester police responded to a deadly traffic crash this afternoon near Century High School. The fatal collision involved 2 vehicles and occurred around 1:25 PM on East Circle Drive near the intersection with Century Valley Road Northeast. The intersection is located just under three-quarters of a mile south of the Viola Road intersection next to the high school.
ROCHESTER, MN
KCRG.com

One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between a semi-truck and a compact car killed one person and two others injured. At around 11:59 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash involving a semi-truck and a 2006 Toyota Prius. Troopers believe that the semi rear-ended the Prius while both were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in Johnson County past mile marker 248.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
WINKNEWS.com

Punta Gorda woman one of 2 people killed in Highlands County crash

A woman from Punta Gorda was one of two people killed in a crash that left a Punta Gorda man seriously injured on SR-70 in Highlands County Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a 65-year-old man from Sebring was traveling east on SR-70, approaching County Road 29 around 6:45 p.m. A Subaru station wagon driven by a 48-year-old man from Valrico, with an 81-year-old woman and 82-year-old man from Punta Gorda as his passengers, was traveling west on SR-70, likewise approaching County Road 29. The tractor-trailer attempted to make a left turn onto northbound County Road 29 and traveled into the path of the Subaru.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
Bismarck Police: Wednesday’s shooting killed one, injured another

Bismarck Police Thursday said two people were shot yesterday in the parking lot of the Hawken Street apartment complex. One was killed and the other injured. Police identified the man who died as 22-year-old Michael Shane of Bismarck. The second victim is a 30-year-old man who suffered what police said was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound […]
BISMARCK, ND
WATCH: Live-Sheboygan County crash leaves one dead, four injured

It's now a Class H felony to assault or threaten a health care worker, staff member or their family. The director of the Wisconsin veterinary diagnostic lab, Keith Poulson, says we should start to see the spread slow down. Updated: 4 hours ago. Local politicians say inflation is a major...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Car crashes into poles, mailboxes in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Mailboxes, utility poles and other damage littered the street after a car crashed into them in Springfield Saturday. Crews were called to the 2000 block of Crabill Road around 6:20 p.m. to reports of a truck that after crashing into several mailboxes and a telephone pole had crashed into the woods.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Police: One killed, another critically injured in Waterbury rollover

WATERBURY — A woman died after being ejected from a car in a rollover crash Thursday night in the city, according to the Waterbury Police Department. Waterbury police officers were called to a motor vehicle rollover crash on Thomaston Avenue just before 10 p.m. Police said both the driver and the passenger, identified as a 43-year-old Waterbury woman, were ejected from the car.
WATERBURY, CT
10 hit by gunfire in South Carolina mall shooting, 3 in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said that 12 people were injured, including 10 by gunfire, in a shooting at a South Carolina mall on April 16, 2022. WLTX reported that police believe the shooting at the Columbiana Mall in Columbia was not random and that the people involved knew each other. Three people were detained, "but have not been called suspects." Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said that the first shooting call came in at about 2:03 p.m. by someone inside the mall. When police arrived, they determined 12 people had been injured; 10 suffered gunshot wounds and two were trampled in the chaos that followed.Two of the people shot were in critical but stable condition.According to WLTX, witnesses reported that they heard "'multiple' loud gunshots ring out inside the building, and people rushing from stores. They also said they saw people on the ground."Police departments from nearby cities are assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing. This is a developing story.
COLUMBIA, SC
Byron Man Crashes Into Parked Semi-truck In Owatonna

Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - A Byron man was hurt in a crash Thursday involving a semi-truck. It happened around 9:00 pm on Highway 14 in Owatonna near I-35 The State Patrol reports that 38-year-old Lucas Beery was driving east when his vehicle crashed into the truck that was parked on the shoulder.
OWATONNA, MN
Alleged Hit-Man arrested in Yellowstone

A Vermont newspaper, the Caledonian-Record is reporting that a man sought for four years in connection with an apparent “murder-for-hire” was arrested in Yellowstone National Park last week. Federal documents filed in US District Court in Cheyenne show that 34-year-old Jerry Banks, living in Ft. Garland, Colorado was...
CHEYENNE, WY
Statewide Alert For Minnesota Shooting Suspect

Pelican Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a shooting and as of Sunday night, were trying to locate the suspected shooter. The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide alert in hopes of finding the suspect. He has been identified as 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane. The...
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
Possible Tornado Hits Small Mower County Town

Taopi, MN (KROC AM News) - Widespread damage is being reported in and near the small Mower County town of Taopi that may have been caused by a late Tuesday night tornado. There are reports of numerous houses and buildings either damaged or destroyed as well as downed powerlines and trees. Some injuries were also reported.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Child Struck By Motorcycle After Exiting School Bus in Edina

Edina, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Edina say a young student was struck by a motorcycle this afternoon as he was exiting his school bus. A news release says the incident was reported around 2:45 PM on the eastern edge of the Minneapolis suburb. Officials say an Edina Public Schools bus pulled over to the curb along Xerxes Avenue and the driver had the flashing lights activated and the stop arm extended when a motorcyclist traveling in the same direction swerved into the northbound lane of the roadway to pass the bus.
EDINA, MN
Rochester Traffic Victim Was A Local Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The name of the woman who was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Rochester has been released. Police Capt Casey Moilanen says 22-year-old Cynthia Gomez of Rochester died at the scene of the wreck that happened around 1:30 pm Monday on East Circle Dr. between Century Valley Rd and Silver Creek Rd. near the entrance to Quarry Hill Nature Center.
ROCHESTER, MN
