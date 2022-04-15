ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Crowds throng Seville as curb-free Easter processions return to Spain

By Mariano Valladolid
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWLYj_0fA6czWg00
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church, during a ceremony ahead of the Mena brotherhood procession, after processions were cancelled for the last two years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Malaga, Spain, April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

SEVILLE, April 15 (Reuters) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, crowds thronged the streets of Seville as one of Spain's most iconic Easter processions wound its way through the city from midnight free of social distancing curbs.

Known as La Madrugá, or The Dawn, the procession features penitents who wear pointed black hoods and carry a float of the Virgin of Hope of Macarena from the city's cathedral.

"We were waiting for the pandemic issues to be over to come to these types of events. Of course La Macarena is the most marvellous thing there is," Ignacio Suarez, 70, a truck driver, told Reuters close to the cathedral after the procession ended.

Tens of thousands of people usually attend the city's parades, which take place throughout Holy Week and where centuries-old brotherhoods of the faithful carry effigies of Christ or the Virgin Mary laden with candles and flowers.

All of Spain's traditional Easter processions have been cancelled since 2020 due to the pandemic.

The country imposed one of the world's strictest lockdowns at the start of the pandemic but most curbs have been gradually withdrawn after COVID infection levels following a comprehensive vaccination programme.

Reporting by Graham Keeley additional reporting Mariano Valladolid, Catherine Macdonald; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

A royal wedding! Prince Josef-Emanuel of Liechtenstein, 32, marries his socialite fiancée in her native Colombia in an extravagant ceremony

Prince Josef-Emanuel of Liechtenstein has become the latest European royal to tie the knot, after marrying in his wife's native Colombia yesterday. Josef-Emanuel, 32, the son of Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg and Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein, married socialite Claudia Echavarria in her hometown of Cartagena de Indias on the Caribbean coast on Friday afternoon.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reuters

Pope visits Italian prison for traditional foot washing Mass

VATICAN CITY, April 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis visited an Italian prison for a Holy Thursday Mass where he washed and kissed the feet of 12 inmates to commemorate Jesus' gesture of humility towards his apostles the night before he died. Francis' predecessors held the service in St. Peter's Basilica...
RELIGION
lonelyplanet.com

How to visit Seville on a budget

In Spain all the good things – from coffee to beer – are often affordable, at least by the standards of other large western European cities. The same is true for Seville; the colorful, sun-drenched city that was a bastion of Islamic rule in Spain for more than 500 years, before it fell to Spanish Christians in the 13th century. As the capital of Andalucía, Seville attracts restaurateurs, artists – and tourists. The downside is that it can be pricier than elsewhere in southern Spain.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Mystery sarcophagus found in Notre-Dame to be opened

A mysterious leaden sarcophagus discovered in the bowels of Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral after it was devastated by a fire will soon be opened and its secrets revealed, French archaeologists said Thursday. And could Notre-Dame, this unknown person's home for so many centuries, serve as their final resting place?
SCIENCE
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Procession#Seville#Covid
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Scientists battle to keep mummified remains under the ground after ‘black goo’ threat

Scientists in Chile are battling extreme weather to keep mummies that have been buried for thousands of years under the ground. Skeletal remains have reportedly come to the surface after strong winds and increased rainfall lashed an area in Chile. Archaeologists told The Guardian they were marking down where the ancient Chinchorro mummies had become exposed and were burying them back underground. It comes just years after the remains faced another threat linked to the climate crisis. Scientists previously said Chinchorro mummies being kept in a museum in northern Chile were being eaten by bacteria and reduced to black goo...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Reconstructed Face Shows A Medieval Wanderer Found Buried In A Toilet

This is the face of a "rolling stone" who spent his life wandering across medieval Scotland before (most likely) meeting an unpleasant death, left to lay in the remains of a Roman toilet for centuries. Archeologists recently took a closer look at the skeletal remains of nine adults and five...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Parade

Who Are the Titanic Survivors and What Happened to Them After They Were Rescued?

If you were alive in the ’90s, then you remember all too well how monumental it was when Titanic—starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet—hit theaters in 1997. After making 2.2 billion at the box office, the movie adaptation of the real-life event long held the record for highest-grossing film of all time. But before it was a blockbuster hit that catapulted two actors into unbelievable fame, it was a senseless tragedy that claimed more than 1,504 lives.
FRANCE
shefinds

Kate Middleton Is Reportedly 'Overwhelmed With Remorse' After Caribbean Tour—We Feel So Bad For Her!

Kate Middleton is still feeling the effects of her and husband Prince William’s recent – and somewhat controversial – eight-day Caribbean tour, which saw them visit Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. During their tour – their first one since the start of the pandemic – they faced criticism for the royal family’s past link to slavery and colonization, which Prince William briefly touched upon in a speech during the tour. Both Belize and Jamaica have recently announced their plans to remove The Queen as their head of state, following in the footsteps of Barbados who made the decision to become a republic at the end of last year. Prior to Barbados, Mauritius was the last nation to remove The Queen as head of state, which it did back in 1992.
WORLD
The Independent

Pope's peace prayer for Ukraine recalls ancient prophesy

Pope Francis is presiding Friday over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. Francis has invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer Friday afternoon. And to hammer home its universal nature, the Vatican has translated the text of the prayer into three dozen languages. Retired Pope Benedict XVI plans to participate and an envoy of Francis is celebrating a simultaneous Mass...
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
tatler.com

A youthful portrait of a 25-year-old Princess Diana hits auction tomorrow

A portrait of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, which was taken in 1986 by Terence Donovan when the princess was 25 years old, is being auctioned this month at Bonhams. The photograph, a 20ins by 16ins portrait which depicts the young royal in a rich purple gown, is expected to sell for an estimated £15,000 tomorrow. According to the Mail Online, Diana was not a fan of the image, reportedly pulling a face and expressing her distaste in the candid statement, ‘Oh, I don't like that photo’.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy