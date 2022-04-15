ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-16 01:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PEMISCOT AND LAKE COUNTIES At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deering, or 8 miles west of Hayti, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Caruthersville, Portageville, Hayti, Reelfoot Lake State Park, Tiptonville, Ridgely, Hayti Heights, Wardell, Deering, Bolton, Cottonwood Grove, Bragg City, Pascola, Wynnburg, Wright, Cronanville, Hathaway, Sunkist Beach, Blue Bank and Proctor City. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Fulton, Izard, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Fulton; Izard; Marion; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT: Expect breezy south winds 20 to 30 mph...with gusts up to 40 mph possible. * WHERE: A large portion of Arkansas. * WHEN: From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Higher profile vehicles will have some difficulty. Expect dangerous conditions on area bodies of water.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Klamath Falls, OR
Bly, OR
Lakeview, OR
Klamath County, OR
Lake County, OR
Beatty, OR
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 01:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo, Sumter and Hale Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall is producing rises along the Tombigbee River basin and a flood warning is now in effect for the Tombigbee River at Demopolis Lock and Dam. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From late Monday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 68.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands in the area occurs and cattle should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 53.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 71.1 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 68.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, Logan, McIntosh, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location. High profile vehicles should use caution while driving. Target Area: Burleigh; Emmons; Grant; Kidder; Logan; McIntosh; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of south central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /Noon CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Foot Hills, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheridan WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Extreme stresses to newborn livestock due to cold and snow.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region Gusty winds over 40 mph will impact American Falls Reservoir through 315 PM MDT At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing line of showers and thunderstorms from the south end of Craters of the Moon to Coldwater, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated and mesonet observations. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Springfield, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Sterling and Massacre Rocks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Choctaw, northwestern Clarke and northeastern Wayne Counties through 400 PM CDT At 315 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Putnam to 10 miles south of Crandall. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Silas, Gilbertown and Toxey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 240, 241, 245-247 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 240, 241, 245, 246 and 247. * Timing...Sunday, 12 PM to 8 PM. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Trinity County, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those who have in- ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Saturday from 12 PM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224, 225, 229, and 230, which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains...and Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Sunday from 12 PM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230, which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains Fremont County...and the I-25 corridor RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225...229 AND 230 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Saturday from Noon to 8 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Burke, Divide, Renville, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burke; Divide; Renville; Ward WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Far northwest and north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BURKE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County and Butte County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing snow may reduce visibilities and cause hazardous travel conditions.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wilcox FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Choctaw and Clarke. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen, with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thomasville, Butler, Gilbertown, Toxey, Woods Bluff, Cunningham, Failetown, Smyer, Slater, Campbell, Ararat, Morvin, West Bend, Lou, Womack Hill, Thornton Springs, Mount Sterling, Tallahatta Springs, Barrytown and Red Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 14:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko; Eureka; Humboldt; Lander The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southeastern Humboldt County in northwestern Nevada Northeastern Lander County in north central Nevada Southwestern Elko County in northeastern Nevada Northwestern Eureka County in north central Nevada * Until 300 PM PDT. * At 203 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Battle Mountain, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * I80 in Lander and Eureka Counties including the Battle Mt area, and east toward Carlin. Also, State Route 305 south out of Battle Mt. Locations impacted include Battle Mountain, Carlin, Valmy, Crescent Valley, Dunphy, Beowawe, Argenta, Emigrant Pass, Palisade, Phoenix Mine, Trenton Canyon Mine, Mule Canyon Reclamation Project, North Area Mine, Emigrant Mine and South Area Mine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
ELKO COUNTY, NV

