Woman hurt after massive fire destroys vacant house in Tyler overnight

OLEMA (CBS SF/BCN) — Flames fully engulfed an Olema home overnight, forcing the shutdown of Highway 1 in western Marin for several hours. Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Todd Overshiner said firefighters responded to the reports of a fire in home in the 9700 block of Shoreline Highway south of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema at around 1:45 a.m. The knocked-down fire gutted the home before the flames were extinguished. Fortunately, the family was able to escape without any injuries. Firefighters were able to knocked down the blaze in about an hour, but Overshiner was advising motorists to avoid travel on Shoreline Highway until later in the day as the crews were still mopping up. The Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents. Two dogs escaped the fire but were now missing. Animal Control was looking for them. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

OLEMA, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO