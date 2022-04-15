Packers Add Free Agent WR

This is a big signing for the Green Bay Packers after they lost both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes Scantling this offseason. Watkins immediately has a chance to be the WR1 in this offence as the WR depth in Green Bay is rather weak with the current top WR being Allen Lazard. The Packers will still likely draft a WR in the upcoming draft as they have two draft picks in the first round after trading away Adams. Despite the team being likely to draft a WR Watkins should be drafted as at least a WR2 if not a WR1 depending how the draft plays out just based on the volume he should receive from Rodgers alone.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO