The Prince of Wales appeared taken with a prickly little pal during the first day of his visit to Northern Ireland.Felix the hedgehog has seen a significant change in luck after growing very thin and ill with lungworm.He is now back to a healthy weight and looking forward to being released back into the wild – even after befriending the heir to the throne.Felix is one of the latest charges of Andrea Cowan, who runs Loughgall Hedgehog Rescue in Armagh.The charity, which she initially set up in a shed at the back of her house, has rescued 300-400 hedgehogs, which...

PETS ・ 25 DAYS AGO