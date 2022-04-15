ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Crowds throng Seville as curb-free Easter processions return to Spain

By Mariano Valladolid
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbOHu_0fA6aYxb00

SEVILLE (Reuters) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, crowds thronged the streets of Seville as one of Spain’s most iconic Easter processions wound its way through the city from midnight free of social distancing curbs.

Known as La Madrugá, or The Dawn, the procession features penitents who wear pointed black hoods and carry a float of the Virgin of Hope of Macarena from the city’s cathedral.

“We were waiting for the pandemic issues to be over to come to these types of events. Of course La Macarena is the most marvellous thing there is,” Ignacio Suarez, 70, a truck driver, told Reuters close to the cathedral after the procession ended.

Tens of thousands of people usually attend the city’s parades, which take place throughout Holy Week and where centuries-old brotherhoods of the faithful carry effigies of Christ or the Virgin Mary laden with candles and flowers.

All of Spain’s traditional Easter processions have been cancelled since 2020 due to the pandemic.

The country imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns at the start of the pandemic but most curbs have been gradually withdrawn after COVID infection levels following a comprehensive vaccination programme.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Pope visits Italian prison for traditional foot washing Mass

VATICAN CITY, April 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis visited an Italian prison for a Holy Thursday Mass where he washed and kissed the feet of 12 inmates to commemorate Jesus' gesture of humility towards his apostles the night before he died. Francis' predecessors held the service in St. Peter's Basilica...
RELIGION
lonelyplanet.com

How to visit Seville on a budget

In Spain all the good things – from coffee to beer – are often affordable, at least by the standards of other large western European cities. The same is true for Seville; the colorful, sun-drenched city that was a bastion of Islamic rule in Spain for more than 500 years, before it fell to Spanish Christians in the 13th century. As the capital of Andalucía, Seville attracts restaurateurs, artists – and tourists. The downside is that it can be pricier than elsewhere in southern Spain.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

AP Photos: Spain celebrates post-pandemic Easter processions

Wailing bugles, rhythmic drumbeats and eerie religious chants can be heard once again across Spain this year as the country’s massively popular Easter religious processions return after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.During Holy Week, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to again pack the streets of cities, towns and villages across the country daily to witness parades that are a major tourist attraction, with some televised nationally.The ceremonies see brotherhoods of “nazarenos,” or penitents, with tall conical hats, monkish robes and facial hoods escorting magnificently decorated floats with sculptures of Jesus and the Virgin, many...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Fox News

Pope Francis denounces ‘folly of war’ in Palm Sunday homily

Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass before crowds in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic, Pope Francis said the "folly of war" leads people to commit "senseless acts of cruelty." Francis did not explicitly cite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the reference was clear, and he has...
RELIGION
marthastewart.com

What Does Kosher for Passover Mean?

Passover, one of the most meaningful Jewish holidays of the year, is around the corner, but it represents a lot more than an excuse to chomp on matzah. This year, Passover starts at sundown on Friday, April 15, 2022. As many look forward to its arrival, some may also wonder what is fit to eat during the week-long holiday. "Passover celebrates Jewish freedom from slavery and the Jewish people's journey towards nationhood," says Rabba Sara Hurwitz, president and co-founder of Maharat and Rabba at the Hebrew institute of Riverdale-The Bayit.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

Is ‘Passover’ Actually a Mistranslation?

This is a free edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about politics, culture, and religion. Sign up to receive future free editions here. But to gain access to the full newsletter, including all paid content, subscribe to The Atlantic. A few years ago, I learned that I’d been misled about...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Procession#Seville#Covid
Mashed

Why Firstborn Sons Might Fast For Passover

Food is essential to every Jewish occasion, but Passover — which runs from April 15-23 — takes the flourless cake. Even Seders that leave out readings of the "Haggadah" will tell the story of the spring holiday that celebrates the Jewish people's escape from slavery in Egypt simply by the food around the Seder plate. There's the hard-boiled egg (beitzah) that, per Food & Wine, honors "the festival offering which was brought to the Holy Temple." There are the bitter herbs (maror) that represent the hardships of the Israelites, and there's the wine, apple, and walnut mixture (charoset) that symbolizes the bricks and mortar they built during slavery. There are the spring greens (karpas) dipped in saltwater to symbolize tears, the lamb shank (zeroah) that represents the animal sacrifice Jews brought to the Holy Temple, and the matzo that resembles the unleavened bread eaten by the Jews on their journey to Jerusalem.
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope leads crowds in 1st outdoor Easter Mass since pandemic

Pope Francis celebrated Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, making Christianity's most joyous day at a time when the war in Ukraine has weighed heavily on his heart.The pontiff, who has a knee ligament problem, limped badly as he stepped out from the back of St. Peter's Basilica to reach an altar set up on the steps outside, shaded by a canopy against brilliant sunshine.Tens of thousands of people, numbered at 50,000 by the Vatican, many in shirt sleeves, packed the flower-bedecked square and a nearby boulevard to hear his...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

'The Holy Land is turning into Disneyland': Christians are being driven out of Jerusalem by hate crimes and economic hardship which will leave the site nothing more than a 'tourist theme park'

At Easter the Little Petra guesthouse in the heart of Jerusalem’s Christian quarter should be bustling with pilgrims. Instead, the only ‘guests’ are a group of Jewish settlers who, judging by the charred double doors leading to what was the hotel’s souvenir shop, look like they checked in with cutting equipment.
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual

Pope Francis has celebrated Mass in St. Peter's Basilica to mark Holy Thursday, hours before he was expected at an Italian prison to perform a foot-washing ritual for a dozen inmates in a gesture of humility. Attending the Mass were some 1,800 priests. Francis in his homily advised priests not to focus on worldly concerns such as power, planning and bureaucracy. He exhorted them to “serve, with a clear conscience, the holy and faithful people of God.” Francis made no reference to decades of scandals involving priests who sexually abused children and were often transferred from parish to parish...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
The Independent

Christian faithful mark Easter in Jerusalem

Christian worshipers gathered in Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Seplucher, the traditional site of Jesus's crucifixion, burial and resurrection, on Sunday to observe the Easter holiday. Thousands of people participated in mass at the church in the historic Old City, home to holy sites to the three monotheistic faiths. Tens of thousands have come to Jerusalem for the holidays now that most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Sunday is Easter in the Western Christian calendar, and is Palm Sunday for Eastern Orthodox Christians. This year the holiday coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for the first time in over three decades. Elsewhere in the Old City, Palestinian protesters clashed with police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after officers closed the flashpoint shrine, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, to allow Jewish visitors.
RELIGION
CBS LA

Passover, Easter and Ramadan all fall together in 2022

Jews, Christians and Muslims are all celebrating major holidays at the same time this year. Good Friday, Easter, Passover, and the continued celebration of Ramadan all overlap.At the Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita, Pastor David Hegg says Good Friday and Easter Sunday services will be: come one, come all."We are not laughing in the face of COVID," said Hegg. "Still respect the fact it can still hit people pretty hard."Masks and social distancing will not be required. The pastor says his congregation members know to stay home if they have a sore throat or a cough."I want to keep...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS New York

Crowds return to Saint Patrick's Cathedral for Easter Mass

NEW YORK -- Crowds visited Saint Patrick's Cathedral on Sunday to celebrate Easter Mass. For the first time in nearly three years, the pews were packed, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.Still, local health officials have been urging people to wear masks at holiday gatherings this weekend and get tested for COVID beforehand.In 2020, services were forced to go virtual. In 2021, the cathedral's doors were open, but capacity was capped at 50 percent.Sunday, parishioners were not just celebrating the return of Christ, but also resurrecting hope in their own lives."Life over death, life over COVID, life over all the things that happened," Anita Fildes...
BROOKLYN, NY
International Business Times

Pope Attends But Does Not Preside At Easter Vigil Service

Pope Francis attended but did not preside at an Easter vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday night, presumably because of recurring leg pain that has forced him to curtail some activities. Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re replaced the pope as the main celebrant at the service, which involved...
RELIGION
HeySoCal

More in-person Seders for Passover expected

The eight-day celebration of Passover began at sundown Friday with more in-person Seders than the past two years when various congregations and organizations organized virtual Seders in response to coronavirus-related restrictions. Community Seders were scheduled at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the JEM Community Center in Beverly Hills, featuring...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy