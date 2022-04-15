ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Conifer tree 'deliberately' set on fire next to homes in Wem

By David Tooley
Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters say that a conifer tree was deliberately set on fire on Thursday evening. One fire engine was scrambled from Wem Fire Station to Drawwell Lane in the town...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Looking For Man Accused Of Setting Girlfriend’s Home On Fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a man who they say intentionally set his girlfriend’s house on fire. The fire happened Saturday at a home on Moore Avenue in Knoxville. Neighbors said they saw big flames shooting from the house. And now, only piles of burnt wood are left. Two cats died, and everything is scorched inside. (Story continues below the tweet) ARSON IN KNOXVILLE: Pittsburgh police are searching for Matthew Trapuzzano. According to the criminal complaint, they say he intentionally set his girlfriend’s home on fire. Sadly, two cats died. I’ll have the full story on @KDKA at noon and this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shropshire Star

Woman, 19, killed in head-on crash on A53 near Shrewsbury

A 19-year-old woman has died and two other people seriously injured in a head-on car crash on the A53 near Shrewsbury that led to two air ambulances being called out. The woman was driving a blue Volkswagen Polo on the A53 at Astley, heading from Shrewsbury towards Tern Hill, when it collided with a white BMW M140i coming in the opposite direction, at around 4.15pm on Saturday.
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Suspected deliberate fire on marshland ‘devastated’ nature reserve

Firefighters rushed to the scene at around 6.20pm on Saturday to find a square kilometre of marshes in flames. A suspected deliberately started fire which raged on marshland “devastated” parts of a nature reserve, according to conservationists. Firefighters rushed to the scene, which is a reserve managed by...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Wem#Tree#Jets#Hose Reel#Accident
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
KTLA

Fire destroys ancient redwood tree in NorCal park

A small fire has destroyed an ancient coastal redwood tree at a Northern California park. The roughly 200-foot-tall redwood known as the Pioneer Tree fell after being engulfed in flames midday Thursday, California State Parks said in a statement. It was one of the few remaining old-growth coastal redwood tree at Samuel P. Taylor State Park, 23 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two dead and two injured after car hits tree in Coventry

Two men died and two others were seriously injured when a car hit a tree in Coventry. West Midlands Police was called to Burns Road, near the junction with Longfellow Road and Walsgrave Road, at 05:20 GMT. The driver and a passenger, both aged 18, were found in a critical...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Naive’ college student lied to police to protect Bute park killer

A “naïve” college student in “awe” of a teenage girl convicted of murdering a man in a Cardiff park was manipulated into lying to police about her whereabouts, a court has been told.Lewis Newman, 18, of Ventnor Place, Mynachdy, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he falsely told detectives Dionne Timms-Williams had stayed at his home on the night of the fatal assault on Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park.Dr Jenkins, a consultant psychiatrist and father-of-two, was “cruelly beaten” and “tortured” during a prolonged homophobic attack by Timms-Williams and two men in the early hours of July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Talk Media

Arsonist Sets Fire After Burglarizing Coral Springs Home

A burglar set fire to a Coral Springs home before escaping the burning property with stolen property, authorities said Saturday. The arson happened at the house in the 8400 block of Northwest 39th Court on March 22 around 5:30 p.m. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department firefighters extinguished the blaze, and investigators...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy