UEFA

Who will win the Champions League?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Euro Leagues team have been digging into the nuances of a dramatic week in the Champions...

www.bbc.com

SB Nation

Manchester City Champions League Semi Final Dates and Times Confirmed

We have dates and times! After a great win over two legs vs Atletico Madrid, City will get the chance to face the winningest team of the UCL. Now official: Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the UCL semi-final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 26 April, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 (UK).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid president accuses Manchester City of playing 'pre-historic' football as war of words escalates between the two sides after feisty second leg of their Champions League quarter-final

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has claimed Manchester City played 'pre-historic' football in Wednesday night's Champions League quarter-final in a pointed barb following Pep Guardiola's perceived criticism of Diego Simeone's side. City held on for a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano to secure a 1-0 aggregate win, but the...
UEFA
Daily Mail

AC Milan 2-0 Genoa: Stefano Pioli's side remain top of Serie A after hard-fought win against relegation-threatened visitors leaves them two points clear of rivals Inter Milan

Rafael Leao and Junior Messias struck to earn AC Milan a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Genoa on Friday, with Stefano Pioli's side returning to the top of Serie A. Inter Milan had briefly climbed to the Serie A summit after their 3-1 success at Spezia earlier on Friday, putting pressure on their great rivals to respond as Milan look to win the Scudetto for the first time since 2011.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Give him the No 7 shirt': Manchester United fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr copying his dad's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration as he scores for Manchester United's Under-12 side in a youth tournament in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr decided to copy his dad's trademark 'Siuuu' celebration while playing for Manchester United's under-12s. The 11-year-old notched the Red Devils fifth goal against EF Girones Sabat during a youth tournament in Spain. Ronaldo prodded home a set piece from close range, before running towards the corner flag,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
Daily Mail

Who will blink first in their bid for greatness? Wembley awaits as hope of a Liverpool quadruple or Man City treble hangs by a thread as the rivals prepare to face each other in the FA Cup semi-finals

The path towards a treble — or indeed a quadruple — has never run smoothly. That is why so few football teams have ever achieved the feat. Now, as Manchester City and Liverpool continue their assaults on something extraordinary, they have hit their first significant bumps in the road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Tottenham's Champions League bid hit by 1-0 loss to Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Leandro Trossard’s 90th-minute goal gave Brighton a 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Saturday to halt the north London club's resurgence and push for Champions League qualification. Tottenham had won five out of its last six matches to move into fourth place in the Premier League,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: AC Milan hosts Genoa; Real Betis, Rennes eye CL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Real Betis can move ahead of Atlético Madrid and into fourth place in the Spanish league if it wins at Real Sociedad. Betis enters the round just one point behind Atlético. Sociedad is also in the fight for a top-four finish and a Champions League berth. A victory would lift the Basque Country team level with Atlético before the titleholders play Espanyol on Sunday. The game is one of two league matches Betis has before playing the final of the Copa del Rey against Valencia. Coach Manuel Pellegrini reminded his squad that “if (a player) plays poorly thinking ahead to the Copa, it will be tough for him to be in the starting lineup (for the final).”
UEFA

