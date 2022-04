Manchester City have apologised to Liverpool after the minute’s silence to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster was disrupted by noise from their supporters at Wembley and forced it to be brought to an end after just 20 seconds. The disturbance came before Liverpool faced rivals City in the FA Cup semi-finals, with manager Pep Guardiola later saying those City fans to make noise during the remembrance “don’t represent who we want to be”. WIth the match taking place one day after 15 April - the date in which a crush on the Leppings Lane led to the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO