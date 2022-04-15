MOORHEAD—A high chance for blizzard-like conditions has forced the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team to be prepared for just about anything. That’s because their Class 9-Man State quarterfinal game set for tonight against Kittson County Central has been postponed to Friday at 5 p.m. in Moorhead. Last year, MI-B made the trip to Grand Rapids to take on Fertile-Beltrami. Snow covered the field from start to finish and created conditions that...

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 4 MINUTES AGO