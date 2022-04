Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is coming to theaters in a few short weeks, and there's been a lot of hype for the sequel thus far. Unsurprisingly, it seems that the movie will be getting its own Happy Meal promotion, featuring Tails, Knuckles, and two versions of Sonic. Unfortunately, it seems the promotion is currently limited to locations in Indonesia, as there has been no official announcement for North America, as of this writing. It seems hard to believe that these figures won't end up making the cut here, but Sonic fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed, for the time being!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 24 DAYS AGO