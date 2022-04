For most of the week, Scottie Scheffler looked poised to become a major champion. He was in complete control of his game and no player in the field could get close to him. Cameron Smith, after opening birdie-birdie on Sunday, was able to get within one shot. But the Texan’s lead was quickly restored after the Aussie made bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4.

