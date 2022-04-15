ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Rwandan asylum seeker plan ‘immoral and impractical’, former Tory cabinet minister says

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IouJD_0fA6WLEC00

Boris Johnson ’s multi-million pound deal to send asylum seekers to Rwanda while their claims are processed has been condemned as “immoral”, “impractical”, and will involve “astronomic” costs.

The remarks from Andrew Mitchell — a Tory MP and former cabinet minister— came after the prime minister unveiled the plan, which could see thousands of people flown over 4,000 miles to the African country.

No 10’s direct of policy, Andrew Griffith, said last night it is hoped the new scheme, which comes with an initial payment to the Rwandan government of £120 million, will be operational in “weeks, or a small number of months”.

But the plans have been met with fierce opposition from charities and campaign groups who have urged ministers to abandon the “shamefully cruel” proposals, while the government also braces for human rights legal challenges in the courts.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Mitchell said he recognised that ministers were attempting to tackle “what is a terrible problem” after 28,000 people came to the UK “illicitly” in 2021.

“The government is quite rightly trying to break the smugglers’ sordid and deathly model, and so I am absolutely behind them in doing that,” he said.

However, the former international development secretary added: “The problem with the scheme that they have announced is that I don’t think it will work.

“It is impractical, it is being condemned by churches and civil society, it is immoral and, above all for conservative advocates, it is incredible expensive.

“The costs are eye-watering. You’re going to send people 6,000 miles into central Africa - it looked when it was discussed in Parliament before that it would actually be cheaper to put each asylum seeker in the Ritz hotel in London.”

He added: “The government must tell Parliament precisly what they estimate these costs will be because they will be astronomic”.

The UK government minister responsible for tackling illegal migration, Tom Pursglove, defended the plans on Friday, but refused to reveal any criteria for those who would be relocated to Rwanda, saying it would play into the hands of “criminal gangs”.

“The fundemental test in all of this is that we will only be relocating people to Rwanda if it is safe for them to be transfered in that way,” he said.

Pressed on whether those fleeing persecution, including Uighur Muslims or Aghans who worked for the UK, would be sent to Rwanda, he replied: “I’m not going to get into the specific criteria. I’m not going to talk nationality by nationality.

“What I can say is this country has a proud record of providing safe and legal routes, providing sanctuary for people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmPWG_0fA6WLEC00

Mr Pursglove also declined to discuss the specific cost per person – beyond the initial £120 million deal with Rwanda – adding: “What we cannot continue to have is people risking their lives, but also spending huge sums of money, £5 million a day for example we’re spending on hotels accomodation, that just isn’t sustainable”.

Asked whether the cost per person was less than being in the Ritz hotel for a year, he went on: “The bottom line is that it will very much depend on the volumes of individuals who are being relocated to Rwanda, it will depend on the length of time that they’ve spent Rwandan asylum system.

“It is impossible to quanity those figures at the moment because the fact is there are variables at play here that are very relevant to those overall sums of money”.

Bond, the UK network of NGOs, and more than 160 other British organisations have, however, condemned the plan, claiming it is “fundamentally out of step with widespread public support for refugees in the UK”.

In an open letter to the prime minister and home secretary Priti Patel, the signatories demanded that the government scrap the scheme, cease plans to overhaul the Human Rights Act, and “instead create humane and effective solutions” for those seeking refuge in the UK.

“Sending people seeking asylum to Rwanda will cause immense suffering, with the most vulnerable people bearing the brunt,” they wrote.

“This is a shamefully cruel way to treat people who have come to the UK to seek protection, fleeing persecution or conflict.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Andrew Griffith
Person
Andrew Mitchell
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum Seeker#Seeking Asylum#Criminal Gangs#Uk#Rwandan#Tory#African#Bbc Radio 4
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
The New Humanitarian

US asylum speed-ups, Haiti returns, and alarm bells in South Sudan: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. In a bid to circumvent badly backlogged immigration courts, the US has introduced a new rule aimed at speeding up the processing of asylum claims by having asylum officers issue rapid decisions. But human rights groups worry the rule will sacrifice fair asylum hearings for faster processing times. The move may also be in preparation for a potentially large uptick in the number of people trying to cross the US-Mexico border once Title 42 is repealed. That pandemic-related policy has severely restricted access to asylum at the US-Mexico border since March 2020, by allowing people who enter the US irregularly to be rapidly expelled without being able to claim asylum. The Biden administration is reportedly planning to bring an end to Title 42 by the end of May. More than 1.6 million expulsions have been carried out under the order. Epidemiologists have long argued that Title 42 cannot be justified by public health concerns, and human rights groups say it violates both international and US law. The Biden administration has been facing pressure from Democratic lawmakers to end the policy.
IMMIGRATION
PBS NewsHour

UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda draws outrage

LONDON (AP) — Britain announced a deal with Rwanda on Thursday to send some asylum-seekers thousands of miles to the East African country — a plan it said would stop people-smugglers sending desperate migrants on treacherous journeys across the English Channel. U.K. opposition politicians and refugee groups condemned...
U.K.
Ars Technica

Trying to sound impressive, Putin says Russia will resume lunar program

To mark the 61st anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic first spaceflight, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited his country's newest spaceport on Tuesday. Putin was accompanied by the chief of Russia's space program, Dmitry Rogozin, and Belarusian President Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko, who has managed to hold on to his office since 1994.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Government’s Rwanda plan may breach Geneva conventions on refugees, says peer

The Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda for processing may breach the Geneva conventions, a peer has suggested.Former child refugee and Labour peer Alf Dubs said ministers would face opposition in the Lords over the plan unveiled by Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week.In an interview with The Guardian, Lord Dubs said the Government was attempting to “ride roughshod” over international agreements.He said: “I think it’s a way of getting rid of people the Government doesn’t want, dumping them in a distant African country, and they’ll have no chance of getting out of there...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

606K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy