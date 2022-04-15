ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fcWyI_0fA6WJSk00

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.

Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.

Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley , on the evening of 17 December.

Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.

Paramedics alerted the police after being told he had been punched in the head.

Mr Doleanu was taken to hospital where he was found to have a significant brain injury and remained there until he died on 29 March.

Investigators have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of their murder inquiry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwCgo_0fA6WJSk00

Detective Inspector Jack Stilwell, who is leading the investigation for the Metropolitan Police, said: “The past few months have been extremely challenging for Petru-Sorin’s family and friends.

“While it has been clear for some time that his injuries were extensive, his death has understandably been very difficult for them to come to terms with.

“Our investigation has determined that on the night of 17 December, shortly before 9pm, Petru-Sorin was with two friends near the Job Centre in St John’s Road, Wembley.

“They were approached by an unknown male. There was an altercation and Petru-Sorin was assaulted sustaining the injuries that led to him being hospitalised the following day.

“We have carried out extensive enquiries and have released a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to about this incident.

“I urge anyone who recognises the man in the picture to come forward.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2254/18Dec21.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Comments / 36

14AAE
1d ago

They should have released this picture soon after the incident happened. Irregardless if this man passed away or not he received extreme injuries due to the hit in the head and could have already been charged with attempted murder and been in custody. Waiting so long after the incident makes it harder to find the suspect.

Reply(14)
28
jimmie mouton
1d ago

Irregardless is a word since I been living. Maybe you so critical you couldn't let the other person have a comment and just voice there opinion.

Reply(3)
15
UnFamous Jerry
1d ago

Remember what democrats said about not being able to kill someone by punching them? Trayvon come to mind?

Reply(2)
13
Related
Daily Mail

Mother and her newborn baby both die after child birth in Travelodge room: Police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy in Leicester city centre hotel

A mother and a newborn baby have both died after being found together in a city centre Travelodge hotel room shortly after the woman had given birth. Paramedics were seen running up a ramp leading to the 67-bedroom hotel at the Haymarket shopping centre in Leicester yesterday afternoon amid panicked scenes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kirstie Ellis ‘murder’: Woman ‘laid dead in house undiscovered for weeks’, police say as two arrested

A woman who was found dead in a property in West Yorkshire had been there for “a number of weeks”, police have said. Kirstie Ellis’s death is now the subject of a murder investigation and two people have been arrested. Her family said that they were “heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.” They described her as a “beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun.”Ms Ellis’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley after police received a concern for safety report on 25 March. They have issued an appeal for anyone “who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#St John#Cctv#The Metropolitan Police
WCIA

Twin brothers charged in 2018 murder investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said two 23-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2018 murder. According to officers, Aeron Clark and his twin brother Aerick Clark were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas on March 5. They were extradited to Danville earlier this week and were […]
DANVILLE, IL
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
The Independent

Body of missing man found in disused pub freezer ‘may have been there for years’

The body of a man that was found in a freezer last October “may have been there for a number of years,” police said.The body of Roy Bigg, who went missing in February 2012, was found by builders in the freezer of a disused Newham pub on 21 October, 2021.The pub, on Romford Road, Forest Gate, was formerly known as Simpson’s Wine Bar.Metropolitan police officers working on the case have appealed for information about Roy, who was believed to be around 70-years-old when he died.Police were able to identify Roy’s body through his dental records. A post-mortem examination found the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

605K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy